‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Phyllis Actor Michelle Stafford Leaving?

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is a favorite vixen from The Young and the Restless. Stafford has been playing the scheming redhead on and off since 1994. The recent tragic events revolving around Phyllis have sparked speculation that Stafford is leaving.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Phyllis Summers ‘dies’ on ‘The Young and the Restless’

It’s hard to imagine The Young and the Restless without Phyllis. Whether she’s a villain or a heroine, she brings excitement. But Genoa City is mourning her after the tragic events at the bicentennial gala.

Phyllis fainted during a heated confrontation with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). While Phyllis was rushed to the hospital, her new “husband,” Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), stayed behind. Phyllis’ fainting spell and Jeremy’s marriage revelation stunned the party guests. But they soon learned more tragic news.

Phyllis’ ambulance crashed on the way to the hospital. The vehicle erupted in flames, killing Phyllis and the driver.

Shocking news devastates Genoa City. ? #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XzSycuDWJc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 2, 2023

Is Michelle Stafford leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Stafford has been playing Phyllis off and on for the past 28 years. However, the actor left the CBS soap opera twice. Her first departure came in 1997, and Sandra Nelson replaced her. But in 2000, Stafford returned to The Young and the Restless.

In 2013, Stafford departed the show again when she joined General Hospital as Nina Reeves. After a six-year absence, Stafford returned to the soap opera, taking over from Gina Tognoni.

The recent “death” of Phyllis has sparked speculation that Stafford could be leaving again. However, fans do not need to worry. As reported by Soaps.com, Phyllis is alive and well, as shown on the Apr 5 episode. So Stafford and her character Phyllis will be staying.

What’s next for Phyllis Summers?

Phyllis agreed to the plan with Jeremy because she wanted revenge against Diane. However, the redhead is second-guessing the idea. While Phyllis will succeed in getting Diane arrested for her “murder,” Phyllis’ actions will cause harm in the long run.

Phyllis’ relationship with her children Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) was strained before her “death.” Daniel and Summer will feel remorse for the way they treated Phyllis. But their feelings toward their mother will change when they learn Phyllis faked her death.

Phyllis put her children through hell by making them believe she was dead. Summer has accused her mother of putting her needs before her children, and this latest scheme proves she’s right. Phyllis had no regard for how this would affect Summer and Daniel; she only cared about revenge against Diane.

Speaking of Diane, Phyllis’ worst fear will come to fruition. Her main focus was removing Diane from their lives, but thanks to her scheme, Diane continues to look like a good girl. Diane has been in Phyllis’ shoes by faking her death, and everyone forgives her. Will Phyllis have the same fate? Or will her latest scheme make her the town pariah?