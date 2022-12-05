‘The Young and the Restless’: Phyllis’ Top 3 Worst Crimes

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) pretends to be a heroine on The Young and the Restless, but she’s not. Since her arrival in 1994, she’s been creating havoc in Genoa City. Throughout her 28 years, Phyllis has racked up a crime spree worse than Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Here’s a look at Phyllis’ three worst crimes.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford I Mayer/WireImage

Phyllis Summers ran over Christine Blair and Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Long before Diane, Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) was Phyllis’ enemy. Their feud began after Phyllis broke up Christine’s marriage to Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). Phyllis went on to marry Danny, while Christine became engaged to Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). However, Phyllis viewed Christine as a threat to her and Danny’s marriage.

She wanted Christine dead and ran her and Paul over with her car one night. Luckily, Christine and Paul survived, and Phyllis’ crime was kept a secret. However, in 2012, Christine discovered Phyllis was the driver and had her arrested. But like many Genoa City residents, Phyllis’ case was dismissed, and she was set free.

Phyllis Summers tricked Danny Romalotti into marrying her

When Phyllis debuted on The Young and the Restless, she was a groupie obsessed with Danny. Wanting to snag the rock star all for herself, Phyllis drugged him and lied that they slept together. After Phyllis became pregnant, she lied about Danny being the father.

Danny divorced his wife Christine and married Phyllis to provide a home for this child. Phyllis gave birth to a son named Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). Danny and Phyllis’ marriage underwent many issues, and they divorced after Danny learned he wasn’t Daniel’s biological father.

Danny then sued for custody of Daniel and won. Shortly afterward, he and Daniel left town but would make several returns. Losing custody of Daniel was Phyllis’ first dose of karma.

She covered up Tim Reid’s death on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Death coverups are common on The Young and the Restless, and Phyllis has been involved in a few. One of her coverups involved the death of her ex-lover Tim Reid (Aaron Lustig). Tim was Phyllis’ psychiatrist, who tried to help save her marriage to Danny.

After she and Danny divorced, she began dating Tim. But their relationship ended when she and Danny reunited. Phyllis didn’t see Tim for years until his return in 2012.

Tim blackmailed Phyllis with a recording of her confession to running over Christine and Paul. Phyllis agreed to sleep with Tim, but their night turned tragic. While Phyllis was getting ready, Tim took Viagra and drank wine. When Phyllis returned, she was shocked to discover Time had died of a heart attack.

Phyllis enlisted Kevin Fisher’s (Greg Rikaart) help removing the body. Later she sought Ronan Malloy’s (Jeff Branson) assistance when a witness spotted Kevin putting the body in a dumpster. Luckily for the trio, the witness died before she could tell the police.