Is ‘The Young and the Restless’ Preempted for Thanksgiving 2022? When Will New Episodes Air

The Young and the Restless, like many shows, often is preempted. The program gets interrupted, whether for breaking news or the holidays. With Thanksgiving next week, here’s a look at the soap opera’s schedule.

The young and the Restless stars Peter Bergman and Susan Walters I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ is preempted for Thanksgiving 2022

Throughout the 2022 season, The Young and the Restless has been preempted a few times. Most of the interruptions were because of breaking news coverage and March Madness. The show rarely took a break for the holidays.

However, according to Soap Opera News, the series won’t be seen on Nov. 24 and 25. Instead, the network will show sports coverage. While it will be a short week for the soap opera, there will be excitement.

What’s happening in Genoa City during Thanksgiving week

While the preemption will cause a short week, it’ll be an eventful Thanksgiving in Genoa City. Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) will open Crimson Lights to serve dinner to those less fortunate. Many Genoa City residents will put their petty problems aside to help Sharon.

Diane shares shocking news with Kyle today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/1h2F8WaOfr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the Abbotts will gather for a Thanksgiving feast, which will be anything but peaceful. Dinner guest Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) wants to enjoy her first holiday back with her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). But Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) isn’t keeping things amicable. Ashley will use the gathering to antagonize Diane about her upcoming downfall.

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is on for a surprise when her son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) returns. Daniel has a lot to discuss with his mom, including recent changes in his life. One of those changes might be a move back to Genoa City.

New episodes of ‘The Young and the Restless’ will air on Nov. 28, 2022

The Young and the Restless will be briefly preempted for the Thanksgiving holiday. But fans can expect new episodes on Monday Nov. 28. There will be plenty of drama following as the holiday season continues.

Nick and Sally come to an agreement today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/tbhY72rk9g — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2022

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is moving on with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), but her unresolved feelings for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) still linger. But that’s not the only issue the couple faces. Nick’s father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), is determined to remove Sally from his sons’ lives. Victor’s quest will have him digging into Sally’s past and uncovering scandalous secrets.

Meanwhile, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) continues plotting against Diane. Kyle, who is getting fed up with the witchhunt against his mother, takes matters into his hands. The young man will issue a warning, which might be directed at three women.

Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) marriage to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) might officially be over. After catching Abby and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) in the throes of passion, Chance walked out. Abby’s avoided Devon since their fling, but the two pals come together to discuss their infidelity. Now that they’re both single, could a Dabby pairing be on the way?