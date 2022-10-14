‘The Young and the Restless’ Recap for Oct. 10-14: Nate Loses Everything

The Young and the Restless recap for Oct. 10 through 14 had plans going awry. A lot happened, from Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) underhanded business dealings to Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) romantic gesture. Here’s what went down this week on the CBS soap opera.

‘The Young and the Restless’ recap reveals Nate Hastings’ personal and professional losses

This week’s The Young and the Restless recap kicks off with Nate getting his just desserts. Nate’s ego has gotten out of hand since he joined the family company Chancellor-Winters. After clashing with his cousin Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), Nate decided to get revenge by teaming up with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) to take over Chancellor-Winters.

When Nate’s girlfriend, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), learned of his plan, she was furious and threatened to walk out. After Elena’s admonishment, Nate admitted his wrongdoing to Devon and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), who fired him. But that wasn’t the only loss Nate had that done. A tearful Elena told him she was leaving Genoa City for Baltimore.

Nate is down and out after losing his job and Elena. However, things are looking up when Victoria makes him an offer.

Tucker McCall woos Ashley Abbott

Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) return to Genoa City has everyone talking. The businessman has no shortage of enemies suspicious of his sudden comeback. Tucker’s main priority is winning back his ex-wife Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson).

The couple’s first meeting goes smoothly, but Ashley rebuffs Tucker’s attempts at reconciliation. However, she may not be over her ex. Meanwhile, Ashley’s partners in crime Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), are curious about Tucker’s connection to Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Diane wants to keep her partnership with Tucker a secret; however, she almost slips during a meeting with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Tucker’s return is creating havoc, and his plot to takeover Chancellor-Winters may cause more drama.

Adam Newman tries to win back Sally Spectra on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Young and the Restless recap wouldn’t be complete without Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sally is concentrating on her job, and her new romance with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) after her split with Adam. However, Adam isn’t giving up on his lady love.

Sally receives an invitation for a romantic dinner on the rooftop of The Grand Phoenix. She arrives hoping to see Nick, but Adam is her mystery date. The two enjoy dinner and reminisce about their relationship. Things are going smoothly until the topic of Nick is brought up.

Sally loses her cool and tells Adam they’re over before storming off. While his romantic dinner doesn’t go as planned, Adam isn’t done in his quest to win back Sally.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers for next week

This week was filled with betrayal and losses; next week will consist of surprises. According to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that news of Nick and Sally’s romance will speak around town. Nick’s ex-wife Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), will offer advice on his new romance. Meanwhile, an upset Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) issues a warning to her dad’s new girlfriend.

Speaking of the Newmans, Victoria and Nate are moving full-steam ahead in their plans for Chancellor-Winters. Meanwhile, Devon and Lily try to save this latest business debacle.

Diane has her hands full trying to cover up her past, but Tucker’s arrival has her on edge. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has been her biggest supporter, but is now suspicious she’s hiding something. Daine’s anxiety will increase when antoher man from her past Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), arrives.

While there’s a lot of drama, there will be some good news for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks). The two are moving forward in the adoption process and seek Christine Blair’s (Lauralee Bell) help. Can the acclaimed lawyer help their parenthood dreams come true?

