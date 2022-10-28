‘The Young and the Restless’ Recap for Oct. 24-28: Chelsea Spirals out of Control

The Young and the Restless recap for Oct. 24 through 28 reveal an emotionally charged week. From Chelsea Lawson’s (Melissa Claire Egan) breakdown to Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) life unraveling, a lot happened. Here are some highlights from this week.

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘The Young and the Restless’ recap Chelsea Lawson’s behavior sparks concern

The weekly The Young and the Restless recap starts with concern for Chelsea. She’s been going through a difficult time after her biological son Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind), rejects her. Chelsea’s recent setbacks have caused her to sink into depression, sparking concern from others.

After Chelsea almost misses Connor Newman’s (Judah Mackey) Halloween party, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) checks on her. Chelsea lies that she’s been under the weather, then gets dressed to spend time with Connor. Later in the park, she runs into Johnny, who thinks she’s following him. The situation causes Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) to issue a warning for Chelsea to stay away from Johnny.

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) later meets with Chelsea to check on her. He says the situation with Johnny is tough, but she needs to respect their wishes. Chelsea promises she won’t bother anyone. Later Adam takes Chelsea for drinks at Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) club. Adam implores Chelsea to seek help and agrees, yet she’s distracted by all the couples in the club.

Chelsea excuses herself, and Billy becomes concerned when he notices her rushing out. Chelsea goes to the Grand Phoenix’s rooftop and peers over the ledge as everyone’s negative voice ring through her head.

Diane Jenkins does damage control

Other Genoa City residents are experiencing drama in their lives. Diane’s return may be short-lived after she confesses to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Between Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) breathing down her neck, Diane takes matters into her hands. She reveals everything to Jack about her connection to Tucker and a man named Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

Jack is hurt by the revelation and doesn’t know if he can trust Diane. Later he tells Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) the news, and they agree they need to find out Tucker’s game plan. Meanwhile, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) are enjoying their honeymoon, unaware of the drama awaiting them back home.

Sally Spectra loses her job in the latest ‘The Young and the Restless’ recap

A weekly The Young and the Restless recap isn’t complete without Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). While Sally’s personal life is a mess, she can rely on the stability of her career. Unfortunately, she’s now on the unemployment line.

Nikki gives Nick some tough love today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/kVkLYK7y0U — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 27, 2022

Under pressure from Victoria, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) informs Sally that she and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are fired. Sally is stunned by the news but tells Nick she’ll be fine. Later during a conversation with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick defends Sally when Nikki questions their relationship.

Elsewhere in Genoa City

The distance between Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd) marriage continues to grow. A lonely Abby confides in Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) about her problems. After witnessing Abby and Devon’s closeness last week, Chance should be more concerned about his wife than work.

Victoria and Nate adjust their game plan today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/4KXoBPmuUE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 18, 2022

Speaking of Devon, he’s dealing with family and business drama after Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) betrayal of Chancellor-Winters. Billy tries to mediate between both sides, but Devon and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) won’t give Nate a second chance. Later Devon confronts Nate about his accomplice, but he won’t reveal the person’s identity.

Victoria is impressed by Nate’s loyalty in not ratting her out. As a reward, she offers him a position at Newman Media. However, Nate doesn’t give her an answer.