‘The Young and the Restless’: Sally’s Love Triangle With Nick and Adam Just Isn’t Working For Fans

Soap opera fans can agree love triangles make for some of the best storylines. The plots on The Young and the Restless have recently been hits and misses, and while fans have before enjoyed a good Newman vs. Newman love triangle, they feel Sally’s love triangle with Nick and Adam just isn’t working.

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, and Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Inside the contentious Sally-Nick-Adam love triangle

Sally’s career has always taken center stage in her life. However, things changed for her when she and Adam began getting closer. The pair bonded over their murky pasts, and although there’s been plenty of wickedness to go around with the couple, they’ve managed to put everything behind them and rebuild themselves.

The pair always had a good working relationship, but their emotions got the better of them after Adam made Sally the new COO. After consummating their relationship, Adam and Sally became an item and were a fan-favorite couple for a time. However, as quickly as their relationship began, Adam dumped her with no explanation.

Sally’s fighting for what she wants! ❤️ #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/AHQgc9ZRD3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 11, 2022

Sally later learned that Adam had left her to protect her from his family squabbles, given his power struggles with his sister Victoria. Sally struggled to come to terms with the breakup and sought advice from Nick, who was a shoulder to lean on both career-wise and in friendship.

However, like his brother, Nick couldn’t resist Sally‘s charm and found himself drawn to Sally. Despite their professional relationship, they slept together, thus beginning the infamous Sally-Nick-Adam love triangle. Adam has tried to get Sally back, but she isn’t interested and currently appears to have the hots for Nick, who seems to feel the same way.

Fans aren’t thrilled with Sally’s love triangle with the Newman brothers

There shouldn't be ANY connection between Sally & Nick.

They would've been fine as great co-workers. Why put them together romantically ? Once again we'll have Adam & Nick at odds over a woman. I'm not feeling this storyline. #YR — LaDivaScorpion ♏???? (@FierceAssSistah) September 14, 2022

Ever since the love triangle storyline began, fans have complained severely against it, claiming it wasn’t working for them. Others argued that it was hard for them to digest the relationship as it was abrupt and there was “no buildup” to it.

In another Twitter thread, fans said they hated Sally and Nick’s pairings because of the power imbalance. It is worth noting that Nick is Sally’s boss, so their sleeping together upsets their dynamic at work.

Also, Sally is Nick’s brother’s ex, and she may be using Adam’s family to get back at him. Fans know how much Adam and his family fight, and with the odds stacked against him already in the family, Sally’s betrayal adds salt to the already exposed injury.

Other fans reason that Nick will try to use his romp with Sally to get back at Adam. He knows how Adam feels about Sally, so attacking him emotionally is one way to do the job. One fan on Twitter said that the love triangle might have been good on paper, but the execution needed more work before its release.

“I kinda wish the chemistry between Nick and Sally were better so that fans can buy into this triangle,” the user wrote. Others felt the triangle wasn’t “even” because Sally and Adam have mutual feelings leaving Nick out of the equation.

Fans loved previous love triangles between the Newman brothers

The most boring November sweeps this show has ever had. It was believable when the brothers went head to head for Sharon. Less believable with Chelsea…now this is the third woman. We don’t care because there is no history and this story is beyond recycled. — Cheryl Anders (@CherYandR) November 27, 2022

Sally isn’t the first Newman brothers’ conquest. Adam and Nick have previously gone to war over other women. The most passionate love triangle between the Newman brothers was with Sharon Newman, although both ended in children and divorce.

The Newman brothers also fought over Sage Newman, but Nick won after a bitter custody battle over Sage and Adam’s child. Another woman the Newmans fought over was Chelsea. Chelsea and Adam have a son together, Connor, and despite Nick’s best efforts to have Chelsea to himself, she always chooses Adam.

A fan wrote on Twitter about Sally’s love triangle with the brothers, “It was believable when the brothers went head to head for Sharon. Less believable with Chelsea. Now, this is the third woman. We don’t care because there is no history, and this story is beyond recycled.”