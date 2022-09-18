‘The Young and the Restless’ Season 50: Which Cast Members Are Returning?

The Young and the Restless has had several milestones and is set to celebrate another with its 50th season. The Young and the Restless’ 49th season is coming to a close, with a new one beginning on September 30th.

Throughout its run, several characters have come and gone. Here are all the cast members who are returning to Y&R and those who are leaving.

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott and Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘Y&R’ cast members who are returning

Susan Walters will reprise her character as Diane Jenkins. Walters returned in her iconic role earlier this year after she was presumed dead after an altercation with Nikki Newman and Deacon Sharpe. Diane’s new storyline is only beginning, and as Phyllis Summers and Nikki wait for her to unfold and show her true motives, she is going nowhere.

Peter Bergman will continue playing his decades-old role of the Abbott patriarch, Jack. During the 49th season, Jack learns of his granddaughter Allie Nguyen’s existence and tries to make up for the lost time. Additionally, his alliance with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is expected to be a major storyline and a source of contention with Victor Newman.

Speaking of Victor, Eric Braeden is set to return in his role as Victor, which he’s played since 1980. Victor is a powerful man, and his marriage to Nikki and his never-ending rivalry with Jack are some of the central plotlines.

His wife (Melody Thomas Scott) and children Victoria Newman (Amelia Henle) and Adam (Grossman) will also be returning. Michelle Stafford, who plays Phyllis, reprises her role and continues to terrorize Diane. Her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, will return, and she is set for a vow renewal with her husband, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Others set to return to the series include Morgan Obenreder (Crystal Porter), Melissa Egan Claire (Chelsea), Sharon Case (Sharon Newman), Judith Chapman (Gloria Simmons), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), and Camryn Grimes as Tessa’s wife, Mariah.

Who’s not returning?

There’s only one way for this to end…see what happens this week on all-new episodes of #YR. ? Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/lad8tXP43P — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 24, 2022

Despite characters in the soap world returning from the dead, there appears to be no hope for Rey Rosales’ return. Rey came to Genoa City to investigate the death of Victoria’s husband, J.T. Hellstrom (who was killed by Nikki). Within a short time, he became engulfed in the drama in the town. Rey died when his car collided with Victoria’s. Jordi Vilasuso, who played the character, will not return for the 50th season, according to The Sun.

While still on the Newmans and their trail of destruction, Victoria’s husband, Ashland Locke, played by Robert Newman, formerly Richard Burgi, will also not be returning. Ashland had a closet full of skeletons which he tried his best to conceal.

Aside from lying about having cancer, Ashland wasn’t very forthcoming about his identity. Viewers later learned that his real name wasn’t Ashland but Bobby DeFranco. Ashland took his friend’s name and identity after he died in a car crash.

When Victoria’s brother Nick found out about the fraud, he confronted Ashland and assaulted him resulting in Ashland’s death. According to The Sun, the character of Ashland will not be brought back for the new season.

Cast members joining the new season of ‘Y&R’

Smiles for our special guest ? It's always a great day when @nmoralestv is in Genoa City! #YR pic.twitter.com/CHZNV4XWC6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 1, 2022

While the main cast members will return to the show in their respective roles, the series will see a few more additions. Deadline reported on August 2, 2022, that One Life To Live actor Trevor St. John had begun filming for the new Y&R season.

Talia Morgan, played by real-life journalist Natalie Morales, joined Y&R‘s 49th season during its last few episodes. She will be investigating Ashland’s death and has already done an expose on Diane Jenkins. Gossip Girl alum Adam Schwartz will also appear as Lucas, Adam’s ally in whatever scheme Victor’s son has up his sleeve.

