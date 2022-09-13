‘The Young and the Restless’ Season 50: Fans Are Hoping New Writers Will Join

The Young and the Restless first aired in 1973. Since then, it has taken fans on a rollercoaster with characters who’ve come and gone. While the show’s fandom has recently been very critical regarding the repetitive nature of some of the storylines, they remain loyal to it. Now that Y&R is about to embark on a monumental season, its 50th, fans hope new writers will join.

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott and Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘Y&R’ fans are bored of the current storylines

A lot has been going on in Genoa City, but it still feels little in the eyes of the fans. Diane Jenkins returned earlier this year, giving Y&R a much-needed boost with fans. Diane has a sordid past in Genoa City, but she has never killed anyone. Her return bore the great promise of drama, given her history with characters like Phyllis Summers and Nikki Newman.

The women banded together to take down the former vixen, but the tables have turned with the fans as they no longer care for the mean girl storyline. Fans have been calling out the show, citing boredom with the Nikki and Phyllis against Diane storyline.

Wow, I complain about the other soaps, but at least they have drama. #YR is boring. pic.twitter.com/vl4XCnabic — Lene (@l3neee91) September 3, 2022

Others have called for the show to give them something new in recent posts on Twitter. In one recap on Twitter, fans called the series dull. Fans noted that the series hasn’t had enough drama in a while and that storylines have been repetitive. Another user called it “pathetically dreadful.”

Fans want new writers to avoid repetitions

New writers, please!! — Eva Marie (@tskyent) September 2, 2022

Many fans felt the show was becoming very repetitive, with most of the storylines looking the same. Some fans felt the answer to the current issue Y&R is facing is introducing new writers to give the show some kick and bring in some fresh ideas.

Fans on Twitter jumped in to say it was time for new writers and that changes need to be made in the writer’s room to bring some fresher, more dramatic storylines in the upcoming season.

‘Y&R’ has lost talent in the past few years

Richard Burgi has been fired from the CBS soap opera #TheYoungAndTheRestless for breaching the production’s COVID protocols https://t.co/rP52qjPXnk — Variety (@Variety) January 14, 2022

Richard Burgi left the show earlier this year for violating the soap’s coronavirus (COVID-19) policies. Burgi had tested positive for COVID and spent five days in quarantine before returning to work after testing negative twice. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show had a 10-day protocol. His violation of the guidelines eventually led to his firing under a year after joining the soap.

Before him, Mal Young, who’d been with the show since 2016, left in 2018 after Sally Sussman and Kay Alden had also left. There has been no news of writers returning to the show or Y&R hiring new ones, with Josh Griffith maintaining his role as the head writer.

