‘The Young and the Restless’: Sharon Case Calls Acting on ‘General Hospital’ ‘Frightening’

Sharon Case is famous for playing Sharon Newman on The Young and the Restless. Since 1994, Case has portrayed the beloved coffee shop heroine. But before stepping into the role, Case got her start on General Hospital.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Sharon Case got her soap opera star on ‘General Hospital’

Before hitting it big on The Young and the Restless, Case was a model/dancer embarking on an acting career. At 17 years-old, she landed her first acting gig on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Case played Dawn Winthrop, the long-lost daughter of Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson).

While the role helped launch Case’s soap opera career, she admits she was scared. In an interview with The Locher Room, Case reflected on her time with the ABC drama. “That was frightening. I had not gone to acting school yet. I wasn’t an actor, I was still really a dancer,” she explained.

Case later revealed that a producer said her dancing experience helped land the job. “He said, ‘It’s actually because you’re a ballerina, and I know you have the discipline it will take to do this job.” Unfortunately, Case’s tenure on the show lasted less than eight months, she was later replaced by Lisa Fuller and Jennifer Guthrie.

Case went on to briefly play Debbie Simon on As the World Turns before landing the role that made her famous.

Sharon Case plays Sharon Newman on the CBS soap opera

In 1994, Case was chosen as the new Sharon recast on The Young and the Restless. The actor took over from previous actors Heidi Mark and Monica Potter. Initially, Case turned down the opportunity to audition because she was busy filming the series Valley of the Dolls. But the soap opera producers approached her again, Case agreed to audition and won the role.

Case is now entering her 29th year of playing Sharon, and the Daytime Emmy winner is still having fun in the role. Sharon’s one of the many leading ladies of Genoa City. Her romance with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) made them a super couple. Although Sharon and Nick are no longer together, the chemistry is still there.

Like many flawed heroines, Sharon’s made her share of mistakes including cheating and switching paternity tests. She’s also went through many tragedies consisting of her daughter Cassie Newman’s (Camryn Grimes) death. But no matter what happens Sharon always perseveres.

What’s next for Sharon Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Last year, Sharon was dealt another tragedy when her husband Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) died in a car accident. Since then Sharon’s spent her days at Crimson Lights, serving coffee and advice to Genoa City residents. But the coffee shop owner might be ready to give dating a try. She’s been growing close to a newly single Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd).

However, Sharon’s ex-husband Nick could be an issue. Nick takes a break from his love triangle with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) to visit Sharon. According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon and Nick reminisce about their past.

Could the stroll down memory lane spark a long-awaited Shick reunion?