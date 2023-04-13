‘The Young and the Restless’: Sharon Case Was ‘Devastated’ to Learn Cassie Was Being Killed Off

Sharon Case is famous for playing Sharon Newman on The Young and the Restless. Since 1994, Case has portrayed the troubled heroine who’s been through many challenges. But Case says this storyline left her devastated.

The Young and the Restless stars Sharon Case and Camryn Grimes I Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sharon Newman’s daughter Cassie Newman died on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Sharon has endured many heartaches as one of The Young and the Restless‘ beloved heroines. Most of Sharon’s problems stem from her on-again, off-again relationship with her ex-husband Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). But Sharon’s also endured having her daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) kidnapped, arrested for murder, and diagnosed with breast cancer.

However, Sharon’s most gut-wrenching moment came in 2005 when her daughter Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes) died. Cassie sustained injuries in a car wreck after driving Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) home. Although Cassie’s injuries were severed, it looked like she’d pull through. But Sharon and Nick watched in anguish as Cassie flatlined.

Today officially marks 25 wonderful years of having @camryngrimes in the #YR family! ✨ On this milestone, she'd like to thank YOU for being there with us from Cassie to Mariah. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SBBTWh2cLQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2022

Sharon Case was devastated by Cassie Newman’s death

Cassie’s death is one of the most shocking and emotional moments in The Young and the Restless history. Her death was not only heartbreaking for fans but also for her onscreen mom. In a recent interview with The Locher Room, Case reflected on hearing the news that Cassie would be killed.

Case was in then the hair and makeup room when she got the information. The news was a shock to Case and Grimes. ” “She was devastated I was devastated. We all were. It was hard.”

Now that Case knew of Cassie’s fate, she, Grimes, and Morrow had to put on a brave face when preparing for their final goodbye. “We probably knew about it for three or four weeks before we shot the final scenes.” Sharon and Nick crying over Cassie’s hospital bead will be an unforgettable moment in soap history.

Sharon Newman gained another daughter on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Case kept in touch with Grimes after her departure from The Young and the Restless. Grimes returned for appearances as Cassie’s ghost to offer comfort to her parents. In January 2014, Grimes returned in the role of Mariah Copeland.

Mariah is a Cassie lookalike hired by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to gaslight Sharon. Later Nick does some research and discovers Mariah is Cassie’s long-lost twin that Sharon never knew. Sharon and Mariah’s relationship starts off icy, but the mother and daughter eventually bond.

Mariah is the opposite of Cassie, with her fun side and her opinionated attitude. While Mariah is a strong woman, sometimes she needs the support and advice of her mom. Now that Mariah and her wife, Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks), are parents; Sharon is thrilled. As the couple navigates life with their baby, they’ll lean on Sharon for help.