‘The Young and the Restless’: Sharon Case Is the Third Actor to Play Sharon Newman

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is a famous leading lady on The Young and the Restless. For 28 years, viewers have watched Sharon evolve from a high-school student to a business owner and mother. Case has performed remarkably in her role as Sharon. However, she wasn’t the first person to play the character.

The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case I Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Two other actors played Sharon Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The role of Sharon has become synonymous with Case. It’s hard to imagine anyone but her in the role of Genoa City’s favorite troubled heroine. However, two other actors played the character before she joined the show.

In June 1994, when The Young and the Restless writers introduced Sharon, she was played by Parenthood star Monica Potter. Potter’s run lasted less than two weeks before she was fired. Model Heidi Mark was then cast but, like Potter, was fired after a brief stint.

The producers hit the jackpot when Case auditioned for the part. Case was already a soap star with her previous work as Debbie on As the World Turns and Dawn Winthrop on General Hospital. But it’s her role as Sharon that would make her famous.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Sharon Case Leaving?

Sharon Case has been with ‘The Young and the Restless’ for 28 years

On September 7, 1994, Case debuted as Sharon on The Young and the Restless. Little did the actor know the role would make her famous and earn her multiple awards. Sharon became an admired heroine because of her epic love story with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

For two decades, viewers have watched the ups and downs in Sharon’s life. Aside from her on-again, off-again relationship with Nick, she’s also been married to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). She also endured many hardships, including her daughter Cassie Newman’s (Camryn Grimes) death, her breast cancer diagnosis, and the kidnapping of her daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).

No matter what challenges Sharon faces,s he comes out a survivor. Sharon’s undergone many transformations and is now a successful business owner and mother. In a November 2022 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Case reflected on her character’s evolution.

“Well, she started with not a lot going for her and her mom. She had a lot of struggles to overcome, and she certainly did. She’s grown into a strong, smart, and capable woman.”

Sharon Newman needs a new storyline

Sharon is a vital part of The Young and the Restless. While she was once front and center, she’s now reduced to a supporting character. Sharon’s only seen in her coffee shop Crimson Lights, where she’s dishing out advice to Genoa City residents.

Sending Sharon all of the ❤️ today ? #YR pic.twitter.com/GHB4IuuXfD — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 22, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Sharon Case Opens up About Filming Grieving Scenes

Earlier this year, Sharon mourned the death of her husband, Rey. Case put on a powerful performance as Sharon broke down upon realizing Rey was dead. The show could’ve followed up with a storyline of Sharon’s grief or a possible reunion with Nick. But those plans were scrapped.

Sharon needs her own storyline instead of focusing on other characters’ problems. A reunion with Nick is out of the question since he’s with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). However, Sharon may find love soon. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is single, and he could be the man to get Sharon back into the dating game.