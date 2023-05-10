‘The Young and the Restless’: Sharon Case Turned Down the Audition For Sharon Newman

Soap actor Sharon Case has portrayed the character Sharon Newman on The Young and the Restless for nearly three decades. While the actor has become a well-known face on the soap, she almost turned down the gig altogether. Here’s why Case originally turned down the opportunity.

Sharon Case almost never played Sharon Newman

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 26: Actress Sharon Case attends the CBS Daytime Emmy after party at The Hollywood Athletic Club on April 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

It’s no secret that Case has been a staple on Y&Rfor decades. However, during a recent appearance on The Talk with fellow soap stars Michelle Stafford and Joshua Morrow, Case revealed that she originally turned down an opportunity to audition for the role of Sharon Newman.

During her interview, Case told the audience how she had been in the process of filming for the 1994 series Valley for the Dolls and was simply exhausted. Case said she was finally getting some much-needed R&R and was on a flight out of town for vacation when she got the first phone call for an audition opportunity. She was simply burnt out and said no to the offer.

Luckily, five days later, Y&R called Case again to see if she would reconsider. Ultimately, she decided to end her vacation early and booked the job.

Sharon Newman has been a staple character since 1994

After short stints with actors Monica Potter and Heidi Mark, Case became the definitive Sharon Newman on Y&R in 1994. Over the last three decades, fans have watched Sharon Newman become a mother, a grandmother, and be married and divorced more times than you can count on one hand.

According to Fandom, Sharon gave birth to twin girls, Cassie and Mariah, as a teenager before ever arriving in Genoa City. Despite giving birth to twins, Sharon went over two decades before finding out she had given birth to two daughters instead of one. At any rate, birth babies were initially given up at birth. Cassie was legally adopted, while Mariah was illegally adopted, as Sharon never knew a second baby existed. When Cassie was a young girl, she was reunited with Sharon. At the time, Sharon was already married to her first husband, Nick Newman, and had given birth to their son, Noah Newman. Eventually, Sharon and Nick were able to legally become Cassie’s parents. Sadly, when Cassie was a teen, she got into a car accident with Daniel Romalotti and died in the hospital from her injuries.

After Cassie’s death, Sharon and Nick divorced after being married from 1995 to 2006. Nick went on to marry Daniel Romalotti’s mother, Phyllis Summers, and had a daughter, Summer Newman, with her. During this time, Sharon married and divorced multiple men, including Jack Abbott, Victor Newman, and Adam Newman. After going their separate ways, Sharon and Nick briefly reunited, and Sharon became pregnant with her youngest child, Faith Newman.

Despite welcoming a new baby into the world, Sharon and Nick’s reunion did not last long. Sharon started dating again and went on to marry and divorce Nick’s half-brother, Dylan McAvoy. During this time, Sharon also found out about the existence of her daughter, Mariah Copeland, who was Cassie’s twin. Seeing Mariah, Cassie’s identical twin, was initially quite difficult for Sharon. However, the two eventually became close and formed a strong mother-daughter relationship. Sharon also recently became a grandmother when Mariah and her wife, Tessa, adopted their daughter, Aria Porter-Copeland.

What’s next for Sharon Newman?

It’s certainly been an eventful three decades for Sharon Newman on Y&R, and it doesn’t look like the chaos will settle down anytime soon. In 2022, Sharon became a widow after her husband, Rey Rosales, was killed in a car crash. While Sharon has spent the last year grieving, it looks like she might be ready to start dating again.

Fans are excited to see where Sharon’s relationship will go. While some are rooting for her to start a relationship with Detective Chance Chancellor, who recently divorced his wife, Abby Newman, others are hoping that Sharon reunites with Adam Newman. However, since Sharon Case, who plays Sharon Newman, and Mark Grossman, who plays Adam Newman, broke up in 2022, it might be a little awkward for the pair to have an on-screen relationship following their real-life breakup.

Regardless of who Sharon Newman dates next, fans can safely bet that it will be a relationship full of twists and turns. From a new relationship to Grandma duties, Sharon will definitely be keeping busy on Y&R.