‘The Young and the Restless’: Is the Show Preempted for Labor Day 2022?

Like many shows, The Young and the Restless often gets preempted. Although the CBS soap opera tries to air new episodes daily, sometimes it’s interrupted because of breaking news or holidays. With Sept. 5, 2022, being Labor Day, many fans wonder if it’ll be preempted.

The Young and the Restless stars Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman and Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Is ‘The Young and the Restless’ preempted on Sept. 5, 2022?

Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Since it’s a holiday, many daytime TV programs might not air new episodes. The Young and the Restless fans wonder if their favorite soap opera will be one of the shows preempted.

Well, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. According to TV Guide, a new episode will air on Monday. Viewers can expect lots of drama from many of Genoa City’s residents.

What to expect in the Sept. 5 episode?

The Young and the Restless episode for Monday promises to be good. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) are pleased that the expose on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is garnering attention. However, their smugness is diminished when their plan hits a snag.

Today on #YR, Nikki and Phyllis celebrate a win. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/U4EwL5QAAw pic.twitter.com/yost5E6EC4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Diane garners sympathy from Jack and Kyle Abbott (Peter Bergman and Michael Mealor), who applaud how she’s turned her life around. But unbeknownst to the men, Diane’s harboring secrets that she doesn’t want to get out. Diane receives a text from a mystery person who put the kibosh on Talia Morgan’s (Natalie Morales) article. Diane finds herself in way over her head when she owes her rescuer a favor.

Speaking of secrets, Kyle is keeping one from his wife, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Could his secret have something to do with his mom? Or could it be a romantic gesture?

What to expect the rest of the week on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Fans can expect new episodes this week on The Young and the Restless if there isn’t a preemption. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal that Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) new job at Jabot will leave many people unhappy. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will confront his brother Jack about hiring his longtime nemesis.

Today on #YR, Jack makes a shocking decision. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/nuaq1a5ub0 pic.twitter.com/oB74pQXVhF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Adam’s father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), will blow a gasket when he learns of the career move. After how Victor treated him, The Moustache surely didn’t expect Adam to come crawling back. Adam’s decision will have Victor ordering changes at Newman Enterprises, some of which might affect Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy’s relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will be tested. Billy’s closeness with his ex Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is the source of contention. Lily has every right to be worried because Chelsea continues to progress in her pursuit of Billy.

As for other Genia City residents, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) continues his ego trip at Chancellor-Winters. Phyllis tries to smooth things over with Jack following article-gate. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) adoption plans hit a roadblock.

