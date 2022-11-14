‘The Young and the Restless’: Should the Show Recast Amanda?

Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) says farewell to The Young and the Restless. Genoa City’s favorite lawyer is preparing to leave Genoa City after a heartbreaking loss. While Amanda’s exit is upsetting, there’s always the possibility of a return with a different actor in the role.

Why is Amanda Sinclair leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Amanda has been a vital part of The Young and the Restless for the past three years. As the long-lost twin sister of the late Hilary Curtis, (Morgan) Amanda’s arrival stunned everyone. Amanda began a romance with Hilary’s husband, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and reunited with her birth mother, Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey).

In recent months, Amanda has been away in Virginia taking care of Naya, who is recovering from a stroke. Things are looking bleak for Naya, and Amanda returns to Genoa City to tell Devon of her mother’s progress. However, she was in for a shock when she and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) caught Devon and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) together.

Devon apologized and tried to smooth things over with his girlfriend. But Amanda wouldn’t hear of it. She told him of her plans to move permanently to Virginia to care for Naya. Amanda’s exit is bittersweet because she lost her boyfriend, a man she loved and thought she could trust.

Mishael Morgan’s exit led to the character’s departure

The Young and the Restless fans will not only say goodbye to Amanda but also to Morgan. The actor has been with the show on and off for the past nine years. Morgan’s initial run as Hilary ended in 2018 when the character was killed in a car accident. Morgan’s reason for leaving was because of money.

A year later, Morgan returned as Hhilary’s sister Amanda. Morgan is a fan favorite and one of the show’s talented leading ladies. In June 2022, she made history with her Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress. After her historic win, Morgan disappeared from the show.

Rumors circulated that the actor was leaving after her name was removed from the closing credits. In September 2022, the actor confirmed via Instagram that she had been dropped to recurring status. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest podcast, Morgan says she wanted to pursue other opportunities. But her main reason for quitting is because of her family and a desire to mve home to Toronto.

Should Amanda Sinclair be recast on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Amanda’s exit from The Young and the Restless doesn’t mean she’s gone for good. The writers have left the door open for a possible return. While Morgan may not return, the show should consider recasting the role.

There’s still plenty to do with Amanda’s character, especially now that she discovered Devon’s infidelity. Amanda didn’t hold any punches unleashing her fury toward her boyfriend. When and if Amanda returns, the writers should continue the fallout from Devon and Abby’s affair.

It’d be exciting to see Amanda seek revenge on Devon and Abby for their betrayal. She could team up with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) in a plot to take down Chancellor-Winters to hurt Devon. Amanda will prove she’s like Hilary, one woman you don’t want to mess with.