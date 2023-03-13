‘The Young and the Restless’: Has the Show Ruined Sally?

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is a famous character on The Young and the Restless. Since trading Los Angeles for Genoa City, Sally’s life has changed drastically. While Sally was once a fan favorite, her relationship with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has become a turnoff.

Sally Spectra is dating Nick Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless characters, Sally’s love life is the focus of most storylines. Currently, she’s in a love triangle with Nick and his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Sally and Adam were on track to be Genoa City’s power couple until their break up last summer.

After Adam dumped her, Sally rebounded with Nick. Although Sally moved on with Nick, she couldn’t shake her feelings for Adam. Sally and Adam shared one last fling to get it out of their system. But their affair led to Sally’s pregnancy and more tension in the triangle.

Sally examines her relationships with Nick and Adam. Watch today's all-new episode of #YR here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/A0aTlq0oFt pic.twitter.com/FsHVcxLHL7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 21, 2023

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans believe being paired with Nick Newman is ruining her character

When Sally arrived in Genoa City, she was the same free-spirited redhead fans loved on The Bold and the Beautiful. As Genoa City’s pariah, Sally showed her vulnerability, strength, and personality. Despite the odds being stacked against her, Sally’s determination helped her get back on top of the business game.

Yet, the old Sally has disappeared since hooking up with Nick. Instead of being a strong, independent woman, she’s now portrayed as a damsel in distress that Nick must protect. The Young and the Restless fans have been critical of the pairing; on a Twitter thread, many voiced their belief that Nick is ruining Sally’s character.

“Sick & tired of Nick and Sally with inane conversations, lack of chemistry & being a total bore. Sally lost all her sparkle, and the way Nick ogles Sally is not sexy but creepy,” wrote one fan.

“I used to like Sally, but now I don’t enjoy watching. She and Nick are creepy, and there is no chemistry,” another commenter replied.

“Sally looks lifeless with Nick as if she is going through the motions. Nick looks like a creepy leering at a woman the age of his kids,” another viewer wrote.

Will reuniting with Adam Newman bring back the old Sally Spectra?

Since she began dating Nick, Sally has fallen under his theory that Adam’s a bad guy and she needs to be protected. However, Sally showed she can still think for herself when she told Adam he was the baby’s father. Adam wants to be there for Sally throughout her pregnancy, yet she has doubts, thanks to Nick.

Deal-maker OR deal-breaker? ? Tune in to find out! #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/nvTINQbfUd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2023

The next few months will be rough, with Adam and Nick fighting over Sally. Sally is so in love with Nick that she’ll go along with everything he says. Sally thinks everything will be drama-free with Nick, but it’s the opposite. Their relationship is causing conflict, and it’s a matter of time before tension arises for the couple.

Will Sally wise up and realize Nick isn’t the man for her? Or will she fall further under his spell leading to more exclusion for Adam?