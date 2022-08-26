‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: 5 Theories on Trevor St. John’s New Character

Trevor St. John is coming to The Young and the Restless. The former One Live to Live star is returning to daytime TV with his upcoming role on the CBS soap opera. Details about St. John’s mystery character are being kept under wraps; however, that hasn’t stopped fan theories. Let’s look at a few ideas about St. John’s new role.

Trevor St. John will play the real Ashland Locke on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) was one of Genoa City’s troubled villains who caused chaos for the Newman family. Ever since Ashland married Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), his life has been filled with secrets and betrayals. Now that Ashland’s died, the Newmans think their days of Ashland’s drama are over. However, it might not be.

The Young and the Restless fans remember that Ashland’s real name is Bobby DeFranco, and he stole the identity of his deceased friend. Speculation is that St. John will play the real Ashland, who is alive and well. The real Ashland coming to Genoa City will spell more trouble for the Newmans.

New/old love interest for Victoria Newman

After the drama with her ex-husband Ashland, dating is the farthest thing on Victoria’s mind. Yet, fans know she’ll have a new man in her life before long. Some of The Young and the Restless theories believe St. John could be a love interest for Victoria.

Some fans are hoping he will be her ex-husband Cole Howard. Cole and Victoria were one of the show’s most famous couples. It’s been 23 years since any mention of Cole, and fans feel a return is long overdue.

Cole’s return would surprise Victoria and set a reunion with the exes in motion. He could be the person to break Victoria out of her coldheartedness and make her fun again. Their reunion would be more exciting when Cole’s other ex-wife Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), enters the fray.

Trevor St. John will play the new Dylan McAvoy

Dylan McAvoy is the son of Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). Former General Hospital star Steve Burton previously played the character. Dylan was last seen in January 2017 when he entered witness protection.

It’s been five years since Dylan’s departure, and many fans on Twitter believe St. John could be a Dylan recast. With Paul gone, Dylan could return to run the Genoa City police department. Also, Dylan will reunite with his ex-wife Sharon Newman (Sharon Case).

A new detective on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Genoa City police department could use some more men on the force. With Paul absent and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) dead, the station’s lost its top detectives. Although Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is on the force, his tactics are questionable.

Ashland’s death is one of the top investigations that no one wants to solve. It’s time for a new detective to come to town and solve the case. Someone who’s not biased and doesn’t have a personal connection to the case.

An accomplice of Adam Newman

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) has a huge chip on his shoulder after being shafted by his family again. The troubled young man would love nothing more than revenge against his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Yet, the Newmans are putting up a united front against Adam.

With no one on his side, Adam needs reinforcements. St. John’s character could be Adam’s accomplice in taking down the Newmans. The Young and the Restless fans would love to see St. John and Grossman paired together in a storyline. The banter between the two would be fantastic as they become Genoa City’s devilish new duo.

