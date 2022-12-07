‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Baby on the Way for Sally

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) can’t escape drama on The Young and the Restless. The redhead businesswoman is in a love triangle with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Things might become more complicated when she learns she’s pregnant.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sally Spectra sleeps with Adam Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless ladies, Sally is torn between two men. Sally was in a relationship with Adam until he broke up with her. She quickly moved on with his brother Nick. Seeing Sally and Nick together made Adam realize he made a huge mistake.

Adam apologized to Sally and began wooing her, but she turned down his proposal. However, Sally couldn’t resist his charm, and the two reignited their passion. Yet, the ecstasy was short-lived when Sally informed Adam they were over for good.

She told him she wanted to be with Nick, and a heartbroken Adam walked out of her life. But it’s not going to be easy for Sally to forget Adam.

Adam crashes Nick and Sally’s date today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/CMjlTVghdf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 13, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Sally and Adam Give in to Temptation

A surprise pregnancy is coming for Sally Spectra

Sally’s love life continues to be a massive mess on The Young and the Restless. After her romp with Adam, Nick arrives and deduces that she slept with Adam. Sally apologizes to Nick and claims she wants to be with him.

Sally’s confused about her feelings for both men, and life will be more complicated. Whenever a woman sleeps with two men simultaneously, it usually means a who’s the daddy storyline. Since Sally slept with Adam, chances are she’ll discover she’s pregnant.

On a Reddit thread, fans are already voicing their suspicions that a mini Sally is on the way. “So when do you think we’ll start seeing Sally throwing up, looking lightheaded, and nauseous before a doctor tells her she’s pregnant? I give it February. This is going to be boring, I’m sorry,” wrote one user.

“I’m thinking the same thing. She’s pregnant, and another whose the father drama,” another viewer replied.

“This is one time I’m wanting Josh Griffith to do the most boring, anticlimatic route and not do a pregnancy with Sally story,” one fan wrote.

Is another who’s the daddy storyline coming to ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Although fans don’t want it, The Young and the Restless might be planning a who’s the daddy story for Sally. The love triangle needs more drama, and what better way than having Sally become pregnant? Naturally, with any paternity storylines, they’ll be some shenanigans.

Nick and Sally come to an agreement today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/tbhY72rk9g — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Some Fans Like Sally and Nick Together

The number one that usually happens is a mix-up with the results. The test may determine that Nick’s the father; however, it’ll later be discovered someone switched the results. Nick has a history of lying about DNA test results; who can forget him keeping Summer Newman’s (Allison Lanier) paternity a secret for 18 years? Maybe history will repeat itself with Nick trying to take another kid from someone.

Also, let’s not forget Sally may resort to dirty tricks. If she discovers Adam’s the dad, she may lie that the baby is Nick’s. However, Sally’s lie will come back to haunt her if her baby has a medical crisis. Adam already had one woman try to keep a baby from him, and he’ll be hurt if Sally does the same thing.

There are so many ways the storyline could play out. Most Ally shippers would love for a baby to reunite the couple. But the Newmans may not be happy with Sally forever being tied to their family.