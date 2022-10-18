‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Brytni Sarpy Leaving?

Brytni Sarpy is one of the talented actors from The Young and the Restless. Since 2019 she has played adored Genoa City doctor Elena Dawson. Yet, after recent shake-ups in Elena’s life, Sarpy’s status with the soap opera is questioned.

The Young and the Restless star Brytni Sarpy I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elena Dawson leaves Genoa City on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless characters, Elena’s life is drama-filled. Most of her problems center on her love life, including her relationships with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Elena had finally found peace and was happy with her boyfriend, Nate. However, trouble was looming for the couple.

After taking on a new career in business at the family company Chancellor-Winters, Nate developed an ego. He and his cousin Devon clashed over ideas, leaving Nate frustrated. He decided to get payback by helping Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) plan a takeover of Chancellor-Winters.

When Elena learned of Nate’s plan, she was furious and proclaimed he was a changed man. After Elena threatened to leave after receiving a job offer in Baltimore, Nate decided to do the right thing. He confessed his plot to Devon and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), who fired him.

Elena's made her decision. ? Do you think it's the right one? #YR pic.twitter.com/4uxpMuHDuL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Want to Know More About Elena and Nate’s Backstory

Nate then returned home, ready to work things out with Elena. However, she had her bags packed and informed Nate she accepted the job in Baltimore. As Nate begged for another chance, a tearful Elena told him they were over before walking out.

Is Brytni Sarpy leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Elena’s departure was shocking to viewers and it’s already opened up discussion about Sarpy’s status with The Young and the Restless. Sarpy’s been a key player on the CBS soap opera for the past three years. While she’s been in significant storylines, her talent is sometimes wasted by the writers.

Sarpy put on one of the best performances when she said goodbye to Nate before leaving Genoa City. But could the actor have also been biding farewell to the show?

According to SoapDirt, no official news has been released regarding Sarpy’s status. However, a month before Elena’s exit, Sarpy posted a cryptic Instagram post. The caption read, “I’m not the victim. I’m the hero who narrowly escaped a life lesser than what she deserved.”

While Sarpy’s post could’ve meant anything, speculation is she may have been hinting at her departure from the show.

Why Elena Dawson may be back soon?

Sarpy’s status with The Young and the Restless is still unknown. While Elena’s departure hints that the character and her portrayer may be gone, don’t be surprised if there’s a return. The storyline between Elena and Nate is far from over.

After losing everything, Nate will be more determined than ever to rise back to the top. While he has a new career lined up at Newman Enterprises, he hasn’t forgotten about Elena. Nate could fly to Baltimore to make a last ditch effort to reconcile with his girlfriend.

Elena gives Devon a warning today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/oOtyQtvPn0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 10, 2022

Also, Nate’s feud with Devon is just heating up. If Elena returns she can add more fuel to their rivalry. The cousins already fought once over the lovely lady, and they could be gearing up for round two.

With Elena single, she’ll reconnect with Devon and old sparks will fly. However, Nate will be jealous and accuse Devon of stealing Elena. With Nate and Devon fighting, Elena will have a difficult choice in picking which man she loves.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Will Nate Cheat on Elena With Imani?