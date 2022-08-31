‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up

Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) are a popular couple on The Young and the Restless. The young lovebirds have been through a lot in their two-year marriage. The couple finally settled into peaceful bliss, but her family disrupted it.

The Young and the Restless star Conner Floyd as Chance Chancellor I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman’s marriage is tested on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many couples, Chance and Abby’s marriage is prone to drama on The Young and the Restless. In the first year of their marriage, the pair experienced many problems. Their relationship was tested from setbacks to starting a family to Chance being presumed dead during a secret mission.

But now, they face their biggest challenge when embroiled in a Newman murder cover-up. After Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) was killed by Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) took matters into his hands. To protect his family, Victor had the body removed from Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) house, then staged a car accident as Ashland’s cause of death.

Today on #YR, Victor sets the record straight with Chance. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/DUVauaJYDp pic.twitter.com/6YldCYC2lI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Feel Little Sympathy for Abby

However, with Chance as the lead investigator, he has suspicions about Ashland’s death. As Chance continued snooping around, the Newmans feared he’d expose their cover-up. But after some pressure from Abby, Chance reluctantly agreed to drop the case.

Chance Chancellor’s guilty conscience weighs heavily on him

The Newmans can breathe a sigh of relief that their dirty little secret is safe. However, not everyone is happy. Chance considers himself a moral man who does the right thing. As a cop, he promised to serve and protect, but now he’s letting his in-laws get away with murder.

According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Chance’s guilty conscience is straining his and Abby’s marriage. During a birthday celebration for their son Dominic Chancellor (River and Rainn Ware), Chance’s mind was on work and not the festivities. Abby notices her husband’s upset and knows he feels guilty for going along with the cover-up.

Naturally, Abby feels guilt for forcing her husband to become part of the drama. She is torn between protecting her family and supporting her husband. At the moment, she’s siding with her family, but it’s a decision she may regret.

What’s ahead for the couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Chance and Abby’s marriage will continue to be tested by the cover-up on The Young and the Restless. Chance’s conscience will eat away at him, causing him to push Abby away. As their rift grows, Abby wonders if she did the right thing.

Chance breaks a promise to Abby today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/Uv7SCx9E2F — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 30, 2022

But the fallout from the murder revelation will test everyone’s bond. The Newman family’s secret will eventually come out. There’s still evidence of Victor’s crime that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) acquired. Plus, Nick’s conscience is also weighing on him.

Whether Nick confesses or Adam exposes Victor remains to be seen. But one way or another, Ashland’s murder will be revealed. The Newmans will face punishment for the actions, as will Chance.

When the police learn Chance knew about the cover-up, that’s the end of his career. Being a cop is important to him; without it, he feels empty. He may resent Abby for choosing her family over him, thus leading to the end of Chabby’s marriage.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Believe Abby and Chance Will Split