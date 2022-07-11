‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Chelsea Leaving the Show?

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is a leading lady on The Young and the Restless. Since 2011 viewers have watched her transform from a con artist to a fashion designer. Whether she’s a vixen or a heroine, Chelsea’s a prominent part of Genoa City. However, Chelsea’s recent decisions have fans worried about her fate.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans worry Chelsea Lawson is leaving

For over a decade, The Young and the Restless fans have watched the turmoil in Chelsea’s life. From her on-again, off-again relationship with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) to her feud with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), she’s been through a lot. In recent months, Chelsea experienced a devastating loss with her “friend” Rey Rosales’ (Jordi Vilasuso) death.

Aside from her grief over Rey, Chelsea’s also having trouble with her work. Her fashion business is causing tension between her and her friend Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). With Chelsea having no direction in her life, fans worry this will signal another exit for the character.

Melissa Claire Egan says she’s not leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Young and the Restless fans are perplexed by what’s next for Chelsea. Although she’s one of the show’s top characters, that hasn’t stopped viewers from wondering if she’s leaving. In March 2018, when Egan decided to depart, Chelsea went on the lam after stealing money from Fenmore’s.

However, by June 2019, Chelsea was back to reclaim her life in Genoa City. In August 2021, Chelsea briefly left again to care for her mother, Anita Lawson (Catherine Bach), who was recovering from surgery. Chelsea’s last exit coincided with Egan’s maternity leave.

After a short hiatus, Chelsea returned in December 2021. Although it’s been six months since her comeback, fans wonder if she’ll leave again. But there is good news for Chelsea supporters; according to Soap Hub, Egan tweeted that she’s not going anywhere.

What’s next for Chelsea Lawson?

With Egan here to stay, fans can expect more chaos from Chelsea on The Young and the Restless. The character is in a career change giving up fashion for podcasting. With Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) help, Chelsea decided to create a podcast centered on fashion.

But Chelsea’s career isn’t the only switch she’ll make. Chelsea’s been single for a while, and although it looked like she and Rey would become a couple, their story was cut short by his death. However, Chelsea has her sights set on another taken man.

Chelsea and her ex-lover Billy have become close in recent weeks. Since their interaction at Crimson Lights, fans have speculated the two would reunite. Their hunch is correct because Billy and Chelsea will be working together on her new podcast.

Yet, Billy’s girlfriend Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) is in the way of a reunion. Billy and Lily’s relationship has been tested because of his behavior. It’s a matter of time before Lily cuts Billy loose, and the Abbott bad boy might seek comfort from Chelsea.

