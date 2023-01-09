‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chloe Tampers With Sally’s DNA Results

Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is everyone’s favorite meddler on The Young and the Restless. The fashionista focuses more on her friends’ lives than her own. Chloe’s latest plan to help Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) may cause more harm than good.

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson I Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chloe Mitchell becomes involved in Sally Spectra’s baby drama on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Sally is one of Chloe’s dearest friends. The two have become close as they work together and commiserate about Sally’s personal life. Chloe couldn’t resist chiming in with her opinion on Sally’s ex-boyfriend Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Chloe’s hatred for Adam is well-known, and she feels Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is the better guy for Sally. However, an unexpected surprise could have Sally and Adam reuniting. Sally discovers she’s pregnant, but the joyous occasion is marred by the uncertainty about the baby’s father.

Nick helps Sally plan her future today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/BOjBbS2ecW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2022

Chloe knows something about these situations and agrees to help Sally. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chloe sets a trap for Nick. Chloe may secretly get Nick’s DNA to secretly run a paternity test on Sally’s baby.

However, Chloe won’t be happy with the results and alters them for a better outcome.

This isn’t the first time Chloe Mitchell tried to keep a baby from Adam Newman

Chloe interfering with Sally’s baby drama is similar to another The Young and the Restless storyline. In 2013, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) learned she was pregnant. The baby’s father was her ex-husband Adam, and she debated whether to tell him the news.

Chelsea turned to her friend Chloe for support, and the fashion designer came up with a solution. Chloe convinced Chelsea to lie and say that Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) was the baby’s father. Despite Chelsea’s hesitation, she went along with Chloe’s plan.

Chelsea and Dylan grew closer, and the dad-to-be was the perfect gentleman taking care of Chelsea’s needs. Chelsea and Dylan married and later gave birth to Connor (Judah Mackey) on her wedding day. After Connor was diagnosed with an eye condition, Chelsea confessed to Dylan that Adam was the boy’s father.

Another paternity scheme will backfire on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Chloe should know that her paternity schemes never turn out well on The Young and the Restless. Yet, the fashion designer hasn’t learned her lesson. Chloe will again be caught in a paternity scandal, which backfires big time.

Nick questions Sally’s feelings for Adam today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/euMxnTWMjE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2022

By switching the DNA results, Chloe is pushing Sally and Nick together. Sally will have happiness with Nick and “their baby” while Adam is alone. While Chloe will be pleased with her actions, she’ll soon be plagued by guilt.

Chances are Sally’s baby will become ill and need a blood transfusion. With baby Spectra’s life on the line, Chloe will confess to switching the paternity test results. Chloe’s confession will break up Sally and Nick and may send her back to Adam’s waiting arms. It also may cost Chloe her friendship with Sally, who won’t be so forgiving toward her pal.