‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Who’s the Daddy Storyline Coming for Sally

Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) life is complicated on The Young and the Restless. Most of Sally’s problems revolve around her love life, including her recent breakup with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Things will become more hectic when she receives an unexpected piece of news.

Sally Spectra sleeps with Nick Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Poor Sally has been going through a rough time for the past two months. Her breakup with Adam did a number on her and destroyed her trust and confidence. Adam dumped Sally to protect her job at Newman Media. While Sally’s thriving in her role as CEO, the same can’t be said for her personal life.

Sally misses Adam and is having difficulty moving on. She’s not thinking clearly, causing her to make rash decisions. As seen in the Sept. 14 episode, Sally and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) have sex in the office.

It appears Sally might be moving into a relationship with Nick; however, things are becoming more complicated.

Baby on the way for Sally Spectra?

Many of The Young and the Restless fans were upset over Sally and Nick’s love scenes. Although the writers were teasing the upcoming romance, many hoped it wouldn’t happen. Diehard Ally fans are hoping for a reunion between Sally and Adam, who they believe is her best match.

Sally’s latest romantic entanglements are becoming complicated in more ways than one. According to Soaps.com, spoilers suggest Adam isn’t ready to give up on Sally and pleads for another chance. While Sally will give him the brush off, she might find herself back in Adam’s orbit.

Speculation is that Sally will discover she’s pregnant; however, the news is less than exciting. Sally won’t know whether Nick or Adam is the father. Although it’s been about eight weeks since Sally and Adam were intimate on soap operas, time isn’t a factor.

Adam and Nick Newman fight over Sally Spectra on ‘The Young and the Restless’

While some The Young and the Restless fans don’t want another, who’s the daddy storyline, having one for Sally might be exciting. The soap opera needs a good dose of drama, and Sally’s pregnancy opens up many storylines. First, Adam and Nick will fight over Sally and the baby. Both men love Sally, and with neither man willing to back down, things could turn ugly.

The Newmans won’t be happy with Sally’s pregnancy. Sally will forever be tied to their family, regardless of the dad. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will blame Sally for the feud between Adam and Nick and try to run her out of town.

Meanwhile, Sally will be conflicted over what to do. Although Adam hurt her, he has a right to be part of the baby’s life. But with Nick and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) controlling her, will Sally do the right thing?

Also, as with any who’s the daddy storyline, there’s bound to be paternity switcheroos. A mixup at the lab or someone tampering with the results will make for more drama. Whoever turns out to be the father will undoubtedly end up with Sally. But will it be Adam or Nick?

