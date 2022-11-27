‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Diane Is Keeping More Secrets Than She’s Letting On

Ever since Diane Jenkins set foot in Genoa City, everyone has been uneasy, especially because she was believed to be dead. Some people have taken her in, but others, like Phyllis Summers and Nikki Newman, are wary of her and her intentions.

The Young and the Restless has continuously hinted that Diane could have ill intentions, but so far, nothing has been revealed. Speculation is that Diane could be keeping more secrets than she’s letting on.

(L-R): Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins and Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Diane Jenkins reveals what she was up to as Taylor Jensen

Diane made her way into Jack’s life through Keemo’s daughter Allie. However, their first meetup wasn’t as honest as fans would have hoped, as she introduced herself to Allie using an alias. Diane bought Keemo and Allie’s house using the name Taylor Jensen and even insisted on meeting Allie before going through with the sale.

Tucker McCall’s arrival in town has now prompted Diane to reveal the truth about her time away from Genoa City when everyone assumed she was dead. With the walls closing in, Diane feels it’s time for the cat to be let out of the bag.

Diane tearfully explained to Jack that during her time in LA, she crossed paths with Tucker and had to do awful things to survive. She revealed that she assumed the identity of a dead woman and met a man named Jeremy Stark, who gave her a lavish life.

Diane stated that Jeremy made her feel whole again, showered her with gifts and trips, and always assured her there was more to life. However, she didn’t know that Jeremy was using her as a mule, and during their trips, his assistant would stash cash in her suitcases, and upon her arrival, he would deposit the money in a foreign bank.

When she confronted him, Jeremy threatened to expose her as he also knew the man who arranged for her to assume Taylor Jenkin’s identity. Diane felt some reprieve when Jeremy got arrested, but the joy was short-lived when she learned that Tucker knew everything and blackmailed her.

Is Diane withholding more secrets?

Um something tells me Diane hasn’t fully revealed the whole truth — ⚓️Christine Tipton (@PunkRockKittie) October 23, 2022

Diane has never been one to show all her cards, much to Jack’s disappointment. He has given her several openings for her to come clean about her time in LA, and although she’s opened up about her secret, some fans feel there’s more than she’s letting on.

Diane has managed to place the blame squarely on others, Jeremy and Tucker. However, knowing Diane, she might have been the mastermind behind the money scheme and might have tipped the police off to arrest Jeremy to take out the competition and make away with the spoils.

Diane’s contentious return

Diane’s time in Genoa City was woeful. She has always had dollar signs in her eyes and set out to trap one of the city’s most powerful men, Victor Newman. However, Victor had undergone a vasectomy, and she couldn’t get pregnant by him.

The ultimate bad girl is BACK! ? Are you ready for it? #YR is new this week…don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/IYWMnNaCJh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 23, 2022

Luckily, by Nikki’s hand, Diane was able to settle for the next best thing, Jack Abbott, bringing Kyle into the world. In 2011, her feud with Nikki culminated in a fight that resulted in Nikki attacking her and Deacon Sharpe administering the blow that killed Diane. Or so they thought.

At the start of the year, Jack began receiving cryptic texts from someone who didn’t want to identify themselves. The mysterious person informed Jack that he had a granddaughter by his son Keemo. It was eventually revealed that Diane Jenkins, Jack’s presumed dead ex, was behind the texts.

Diane reunited with her son Kyle and came into Jack’s life, claiming to have changed and needed a new start. However, her rivals, Nikki and Phyllis, know better than that and have been trying to get rid of Diane by uncovering any secrets she may have had during her time away.

