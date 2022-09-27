‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Fans Believe Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman Are Dating

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman are two of The Young and the Restless‘ most talented actors. The two have been working closely because their characters, Sally Spectra and Adam Newman, are a couple. But could that onscreen chemistry have transcended into a real-life relationship?

‘The Young and the Restless’ co-stars Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman spark dating rumors

The Young and the Restless fans can’t deny that Hope and Grossman have fantastic chemistry as Sally and Adam. Every time the two are in a scene, they sizzle together. It appears that onscreen chemistry might have led to a behind-the-scenes romance.

Speculation on whether Hope and Grossman are a real-life couple has circulated for a while. On June 24, viewers noticed the pair looked cozy at the Daytime Emmys. But the biggest clue they might be a couple came this past weekend.

Hope attended a friend’s wedding, and Grossman was her plus one. She posted a photo to her Instagram story of her and Grossman together. Later Grossman posted the same picture to his Instagram story.

It didn’t take long for the couple’s photo to spread, and on a Reddit thread, fans expressed their belief that Hope and Grossman are dating. “I could swear I saw a picture of the two of them at the Daytime Emmys that made me go ‘Hmmm…’. I think they are dating in real life. They kiss like two people dating in real life,” wrote one user.

“Even though I don’t like her on the show, she seems like a sweetheart in real life. Wishing them both the best. I just hope Sharon didn’t get her heartbroken,” another commenter wrote.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman’s past relationships

While neither Hope nor Grossman has publicly confirmed the news, their Instagram stories indicate they are a couple. Given their past relationships, it’s understandable why the two may want to keep this private. Hope isn’t the first The Young and the Restless co-star Grossman has dated.

Grossman was previously involved with Sharon Case, who plays Adam’s ex-wife Sharon Newman. The couple began dating after Grossman joined the show in May 2019. Grossman and Case kept their relationship private, although, during a 2021appearance on the 90210MG podcast, Case confirmed they were dating. It’s unknown when Grossman and Case broke up, but fans noticed they hadn’t posted photos together for a while.

As for Hope, the actor dated General Hospital star Chad Duell for five years before marrying him in October 2021. However, less than two months after their wedding, the couple split. Duell later said that he and Hope weren’t legally married because they never signed the certificate.

What does this mean for Adam Newman and Sally Spectra on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

The Young and the Restless fans are happy for Hope and Grossman. With the two a couple in real life, many fans hope this signals a Sally and Adam reunion on the show. Sally and Adam recently went through an emotional breakup.

It’s evident the two still care about each other, but obstacles are keeping them apart. After Sally begins a romance with his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Adam tries to move on. As for Sally, she acts happy with Nick, but she’s not over Adam.

While many fans hate the current storyline, like all couples, Sally and Adam must go through angst. Ally’s love story is far from over. It’ll be a fantastic moment for fans when and if the couple reunites.

