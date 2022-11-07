‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman

Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is one of the most handsome men in The Young and the Restless. Genoa City’s main detective captures the attention of all women, yet his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), wins his heart. However, Chance might be single again when his marriage ends.

Conner Floyd I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman split because of her affair

Like many of The Young and the Restless couples, Chance and Abby are prone to drama. The lovebirds have been through a lot in their short marriage, from Chance’s presumed death to fertility issues. Problems continue to plague their marriage; this time, it revolves around Chance’s job.

Today on #YR, Abby worries about Chance's adjustment to fatherhood, and Sharon enlists help to surprise Nick. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/TZbMzR2n3M pic.twitter.com/clcEdHrjZD — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 12, 2022

Abby is upset when Chance prioritizes his work over their family. Chance loves being a cop and prides himself on protecting the citizens of Genoa City. Yet, Chance’s police duties are creating tension in his marriage.

An upset Abby seeks comfort from her friend Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) as her marital problems worsen. But Abby and Devon’s friendship takes a romantic turn. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, spoilers reveal that Abby and Devon kiss.

Sharon Newman could be the detective’s new love interest

It was a matter of time before The Young and the Restless paired Abby and Devon together. A romance between the friends had been in the making for years. Aside from being pals, they’re also parents to Dominic Chancellor (Rainn and River Ware). Abby and Devon have a connection far stronger than she and Chance.

While Abby will try to ignore her kiss with Devon, it’ll spark feelings. With Abby and Devon’s bond growing, that means trouble for Chance. The detective will be heartbroken when his wife leaves him for Devon.

Since Chance will be single again, the question is, who will be his next love interest? Out of all the available women, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is the top pick. Sharon needs a storyline that doesn’t revolve around the coffeehouse or other people.

She needs a new love interest, and since a reunion with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) isn’t happening, Chance seems like the next best option.

Could a Chance Chancellor and Sharon Newman romance happen on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Sharon and Chance would make a cute couple on The Young and the Restless. Chance has supported Sharon since her husband Rey Rosales’ (Jordi Vilasuso) death in April 2022. Meanwhile, Sharons’ become the resident therapist dishing out advice to Genoa City. With Chance’s marriage in trouble, he’ll need a pep talk from Sharon.

Abby notices a change in Chance today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/AfYblK97S8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 28, 2022

As Chance and Sharon spend time together, a connection will form. Chance will feel that Sharon understands him better than Abby. Sharon might hesitate to pursue a relationship because of her grief for Rey. However, enough time has passed, and Chance could get her back in the dating game.

However, their romance won’t be without problems, the main one being Abby. The Newman heiress will be furious and accuse Sharon of stealing her man. This won’t be the first time Sharon and Abby fought over a man. In 2017, they were in a love triangle with Scotty Grainger (Daniel Hall), who cheated on Sharon with Abby.

So which lady will win the battle for Chance’s heart?