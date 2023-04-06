‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: J.T. Returns to Shake up Victoria’s Life

J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is a vital character on The Young and the Restless. The former hero turned into a villain during his last run on the show, which ended in 2019. But after a four-year absence, he could be returning to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless stars Thad Luckinbill and Amelia Heinle I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Who is J.T. Hellstrom on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

J.T. debuted on The Young and the Restless in 1999 as part of the teen crowd. His inner circle of friends consists of Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland), and Mackenzie Browning (Kelly Kruger). J.T. has a reputation for being a bad boy but proves his good side when he starts dating Colleen Carlton (Tammin Sursok).

The couple’s relationship ends when he sleeps with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Victoria becomes pregnant with J.T.’s child and after the birth fo their son Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu), they marry. J.T. and Victoria’s marriage is strained by her father Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) interference. The couple divorces and J.T. receives full custody of Reed.

J.T. begins dating Mac and marries her after she becomes pregnant. In 2010, the couple leaves town with Reed after their wedding. Later they welcomes a son named Dylan Hellstrom and a daughter Becca Hellstrom.

You can’t keep a bad man down! Think you know what happens next? Think again. You won’t want to miss #YR next week. pic.twitter.com/Jb7cOEmYfB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 13, 2018

After a seven-year absence, J.T. returns to Genoa City and reveals he and Mac are divorced. He and Victoria reunite, but J.T. begins to show signs of abusive behavior. Victoria breaks up with him, but he sneaks into her house, begging her for another chance. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) hits J.T. over the head with a fireplace poker to save Victoria.

Fearing J.T. is dead, Victoria and Nikki with the help of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) bury his body. J.T. survived and began terrorizing hte women. He held them hostage at the Abbott cabin, but they were rescued by Billy and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). During the melee, J.T. collapsed and rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery for a brain tumor.

The brain tumor was believed to have caused J.T.’ irrational behavior, but he accepted responsibility for his crimes. After his surgery, J.T. was written off the show.

The show is hinting at J.T.’s return

It’s been four years since J.T.’s last appearance, but nobody has forgotten about him. Recently, he’s been the topic of conversation between Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). Audra mentioned that J.T. would make a great guest for Elena’s medical podcast. However, unbeknownst to Elena, Audra has ulterior motives for bring J.T. to Genoa City.

According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless rumors hint that J.T.’s return could happen. The constant discussion about J.T. has lead to speculation he is returning. Since Audra wants to shake up Victoria’s life, she’ll sink to a new low by bringing back the man who tormented her.

Possible storylines for his ‘The Young and the Restless’ return

J.T.’s return to The Young and the Restless will revolve around his ex-wife Victoria. The Newman heiress will be shocked by his reappearance, and the Newman family will be on guard with him around. Although the brain tumor was blamed for J.T.’s behavior, many are skeptical on if he has changed.

Do you think JT should forgive Victoria? #YR pic.twitter.com/RlGTC5AKYO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 13, 2018

J.T.s presence will have Victoria unraveling as she faces that dark period of her past. With Victoria spinning out of control, her job at Newman Enterprises will be in jeopardy. While Audra will be pleased that her plan costs Victoria her job, it might send her further into Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) arms. Nate was there to help Victoria with ehr first ordeal with J.T., and he undoubtedly be there again.