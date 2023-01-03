‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Jeremy and Phyllis’ Dangerous Romance

Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) is a newcomer on The Young and the Restless. The ex-convict has shaken up the life of his former lover Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Jeremy will cause more disruption for Diane when he becomes involved with her rival.

The Young and the Restless star James Hyde I Paras Griffin/WireImage

Jeremy Stark and Phyllis Summers become a couple on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Since his arrival, Jeremy has captured the attention of everyone in Genoa City. Although many believe he’s a dangerous criminal based on Diane’s statement, there’s no denying Jeremy is a charming character. His good looks and persuasive personality are enough to captivate any woman, which is why Diane fell for him.

⚠️ Diane is in danger! ⚠️ #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/7eo9b7hhzc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 4, 2022

Although Jeremy’s primary focus is on Diane, he’ll find himself attracted to another lady. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless rumors hint that Jeremy will pursue a relationship with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

Phyllis knows she shouldn’t become involved with Jeremy; however, she tends to think irrationally. She’ll be taken in by his charm, but Phyllis’ motive for dating Jeremy is to score more secrets about Diane.

The new couple creates drama on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Jeremy and Phyllis’ romance would bring excitement to The Young and the Restless. Based on their brief interactions, the two have fantastic chemistry. However, not everyone will be pleased with the couple.

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) is mad at her mother for bringing Jeremy to town. Now that Phyllis is involved with a criminal, Summer’s fear for her family’s safety will increase. Summer and Phyllis’ relationship will further strain thanks to the redhead’s new beau.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is also someone who’ll be upset with the couple. Like Summer, Jack blames Phyllis for bringing danger into their lives. But could Jack’s feelings have more to do with jealousy than concern over Phyllis’ well-being?

Diane won’t be too pleased seeing her ex with her rival. This will further increase the tension between the two women. Diane doesn’t want Phyllis anywhere near Jeremy, and it could be because she doesn’t want more of her secrets revealed.

Could Jeremy Stark pose a threat to Phyllis Summers?

Phyllis is playing with fire by becoming romantically involved with Jeremy. Despite everyone’s warnings, Phyliss is going to do what she wants. In Phyllis’ mind, she believes Jeremy is a victim of Diane’s manipulations. But will she be proven wrong?

Phyllis and Diane are forced to play nice today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/nDQT1YeHyB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 22, 2022

Something dangerous will happen to one of Phyllis’ loved ones. Jeremy’s criminal dealings may lead to Summer or Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez) getting kidnapped or hurt. If something happens to her daughter or grandson, Phyllis will never forgive herself.

Another theory is that Jeremy will use Phyllis in a plot to get back his money. Jeremy used to run a money laundering scam involving Diane. But Diane turned him in to the police and took off with the remainder of his fortune.

Jeremy may resort to his old tricks and use Phyllis as his partner. Phyllis is so preoccupied with Diane that she won’t realize she’s a ploy in Jeremy’s money laundering. If Phyllis’ involvement in Jeremy’s scheme is uncovered, she may be looking at life in prison.