‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Mariah and Tessa Face Another Baby Setback

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are expanding their family on The Young and the Restless. The newlyweds are ready to adopt a baby. However, the couple might face another challenge in their adoption journey.

The Young and the Restless stars Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter are adopting a baby on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Last year, Mariah and Tessa took a big leap by tying the knot. The pair made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to wed on The Young and the Restless. Now that Teriah has settled into married life, they’re ready for the next step.

Mariah and Tessa are ready to have a family, and after much discussion decided to adopt. Given their troubled upbringing, the couple wants to give a happy and stable home to a child. However, the couple’s adoption journey was bumpy.

After being turned down by agencies, Mariah and Tessa received help from Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell). The couple met with a birth mother, Delphine, who is due to give birth any day. While Mariah and Tessa are anxious for the bundle of joy’s arrival, their parenthood dreams might be dashed.

The couple’s adoption plans hit another snag on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Mariah and Tessa’s adoption journey is a poignant story that should be showcased on screen. However, the writers have had everything offscreen, including the meeting with the birth mother. Mariah and Tessa are excited about becoming parents, but they might be in for more heartache.

According to Soap Opera Digest, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest the couple faces more trouble in their adoption journey. Speculation is that Delphine could change her mind at the last second. If Delphine decides not to go through with the adoption, it’ll devastate Mariah and Tessa. They were so close to getting their baby, and this latest setback will have them feeling discouraged.

Will Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter ever have a baby?

Whether Delphine changes her mind remains to be seen, but Mariah and Tessa’s adoption journey will have more challenges. If the couple doesn’t adopt Delphine’s baby, they could find another birth mother. The new birth mother could be due around the same time as Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) baby.

Speculation is that Sally’s storyline will be intertwined with Mariah and Tessa. One theory is that Sally’s baby could be switched with Teriah’s baby at birth. This scenario seems unlikely unless Mariah and Tessa find another birth mother quickly.

Another theory is that Sally will let Mariah and Tessa adopt her baby. Sally’s in a tough predicament, not knowing if Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) or Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is the baby’s father. The pregnancy comes at a bad time for Sally, and she’s thinking about her and her baby’s future.

Her pregnancy will cause drama within the Newman family. Adam and Nick’s rivalry will heat up; meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden and the rest of the family will harass Sally. The drama will cause Sally to make a life-changing decision and give her baby up for adoption.

While Sally’s noble gesture will bring joy to Mariah and Tessa, it’ll upset the Newmans.