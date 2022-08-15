‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?

Mishael Morgan is one of the leading ladies of The Young and the Restless. The Daytime Emmy winner has been an essential part of the CBS soap opera on and off for the past nine years. However, after fans notice something in a recent episode, Morgan’s status with the show is questioned.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans notice Mishael Morgan’s name is missing from the closing credits

Since her debut in June 2013, Morgan has become a hit with The Young and the Restless fans. Morgan’s performance as bad girl turned heroine Hilary Curtis had fans loving to hate her. But Hilary’s relationship with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) made the actor and her character famous.

Sadly in 2018, viewers said goodbye to Morgan and Hilary. However, the actor returned a year later as the new character Amanda Sinclair. While fans were uncertain of Amanda, the character became a prominent player in Genoa City. But fans might be bidding farewell to the character soon.

According to Soap Dirt, Morgan is rumored to be leaving the CBS soap opera. While fans quickly dismissed the reports, a recent episode has them wondering if the rumors are true. On the August 12 episode, viewers noticed Morgan’s name absent from the closing credits, sparking concern she’s out.

Mishael Morgan left the show in 2018

Speculation about Morgan’s exit comes less than two months after her momentous Daytime Emmy win. On June 24, Morgan made history by becomng the first black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress. It’d be a big shock if Morgan were to leave, yet it wouldn’t be the first time she departed The Young and the Restless.

In July 2018, Morgan made her final appearance as Hilary when the character died from a car crash injury. Morgan’s decision to leave was because of money issues. The producer’s decision to kill Hilary upset fans, who weren’t shy about expressing their outrage.

However, fans were thrilled when Morgan returned in September 2019, this time as Amanda. As a Hilary lookalike, Amanda’s presence startled Devon, and later, he discovered Amanda was Hilary’s long-lost twin sister. Amanda made life in Genoa City as their resident lawyer. She also gained a family with her birth mother, Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey), and half-sister Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).

But if rumors about Morgan’s exit turn out to be true, Amanda’s time in Genoa City might end.

What happens to Amanda Sinclair on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

The Young and the Restless fans are playing the waiting game about the news of Morgan’s status. But speculation is already starting on what this means for Amanda. Given the backlash over Hilary’s death, the writers would be wise not to write the same fate for Amanda.

Amanda is in a relationship with Devon, yet the two might be headed for trouble in paradise. With their new jobs at Chancellor-Winters, they’re under stress. Aside from work, Amanda is also playing mediator with Devon and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). With Nate possibly hooking up with Amanda’s sister Imani, this could mean a reunion with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) and Devon.

Aside from work and Devon, Amanda is going through a difficult time after Naya has a stroke. Amanda could leave town if overwhelmed by the drama in her work and personal life. The time away will let her clear her head. Then when and if she returns, she’ll come back to big changes.

