‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Phyllis Poses a Threat to Sally and Nick

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is everyone’s favorite scheme on The Young and the Restless. With her temper as fiery as her red hair, Phyllis plays dirty when it comes to scheming. She’s made many enemies, and she could reignite a rivalry with another Geona City redhead.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Phyllis Summers and Sally Spectra had a heated feud on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Phyllis has had many enemies during her 28 years on The Young and the Restless. Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) are a few women who’ve felt her wrath. When fashion designer Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) arrived in Genoa City, she immediately became Phyllis’ new target.

Sally’s relationship with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and her rudeness toward Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) put her on Phyllis’ hit list. The two redheads didn’t hold back in slinging insults at each other. Phyllis’ hatred for Sally increased when she learned Sally and Tara Locke (Elizabeth Lenier) schemed to break up Summer and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Phyllis won the battle when she exposed Sally and Tara’s scheme, resulting in Sally losing everything. Although the two women have moved on, they might renew their feud because of Sally’s new romance.

Phyllis Summers learns Sally Spectra is dating Nick Newman

Sally and her new beau Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), are Genoa City’s latest couple. As the two go public, it won’t be long before everyone learns of their relationship, including Phyllis. Although Phyllis is busy plotting against Diane, she’ll take a break to interfere in Sally and Nick’s business.

Nick is Phyllis’ ex-husband, and although they’re divorced, they remain friends. Before Nick hooked up with Sally, he and Phyllis rekindled their romance. However, like many of their reunions, this one ended on a sad note.

Phyllis wants Nick to move on and be happy; however, she’ll be furious about his new girlfriend. Sally caused Summer so much heartache, and Phyllis will consider this a betrayal by Nick. She’ll also be skeptical of Sally’s motive for dating Nick.

Sally used Jack to advance her career, which led to pain and humiliation for the Jabot CEO. Phyllis worries that history may repeat itself with Nick.

Does Snick breakup lead to Phick reunion on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Sally is with Nick because she wants a drama-free romance. However, that’s not what she’s getting with Nick. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick and Sally are in for a bumpy road. The couple will face interference from her ex Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), and his family.

Phyllis won’t resist butting her nose into their relationship either. Sally won’t like Phyllis involved, and the two women will clash over Nick. While Sally thinks nothing can tear her and Nick apart, Phyllis has an ace up her sleeve.

Phyllis is a pro at digging up secrets, and there’s plenty from Sally’s past. If Nick were to learn of Sally faking an illness to snag Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), he’ll be stunned. Honesty is an important quality Nick looks for in any woman. Since Sally lied to him, he’ll view her in a different light.

With Nick about to be a single man after his breakup with Sally, he’ll need a new woman. perhaps he’ll find it with his ex-wife Phyllis.