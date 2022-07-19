‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Are Sally and Adam Done for Good?

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) are the most-talked-about couples on The Young and the Restless. Fans have been shipping the two since their first run-in at Chancellor Park. Nicknamed Ally, the couple has won over the audience with their passionate love scenes and support for each other. However, the latest development in their relationship has fans screaming at the TV.

Adam Newman breaks up with Sally Spectra on ‘The Young and the Restless’

There’s no denying that Adam and Sally are the most popular couple currently on The Young and the Restless. The two have a lot in common with their devious pasts. When Sally was down on her luck after her and Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) scheme backfired, Adam gave her a second chance. Although Adam maintained their relationship was strictly professional, he fell in love with the redheaded businesswoman.

Throughout the past year, the two have turned their lives around for the better. Yet, their relationship is being tested by Adam’s family. With Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) back as CEO, she’s ruling Newman Enterprises with an iron fist and making Adam and Sally her targets.

Adam knows how much being COO of Newman Media meant to Sally and doesn’t want to jeopardize her job. Fearing that Victoria will take her hatred for him out on Sally, Adam makes a sacrifice. He breaks up with Sally to save her job and keep her out of Victoria’s warpath.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans upset over the couple’s breakup

Fans knew that Adam’s war with his family would impact his relationship with Sally. Many feared Adam would revert to the dark side; however, he’s maintained his composure so far. While Adam’s feelings for Sally have been questioned, based on his recent actions, deep inside, he’s in love with her.

While many consider Adam’s split with Sally dumb, others are in awe of him looking out for his girlfriend. Their breakup has created a firestorm on Twitter, with fans voicing their displeasure with the couple’s split.

“Sniff sniff…ya’ll up here giving my fav couple a hard time, and I just know this heartbreak BETTER be temporary,” wrote one user.

“Don’t break them up/best power couple the show has had in a long time,” another commenter chimed in.

“We, the fans of #ally, have gotten too invested to see them break things off now,” another viewer wrote.

“Please reunite them soon because I’m not sure I am emotionally ready for the pain of them breaking up. I want marriage and babies and both being successful business people away from his toxic family,” a fan demanded.

What’s next for Sally Spectra and Adam Newman?

The Young and the Restless fans are suspicious of Sally and Adam’s breakup. Many wonder if this is a ruse as part of Adam’s revenge plot against his family. Since the Newmans haven’t been very friendly to her, Sally would gladly follow Adam’s plan.

Whether the split is real or fake remains to be seen. However, Adam’s sacrifice appears to be for nothing. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, spoilers imply that Sally will be out of a job. Fans are upset that the Newmans’ destruction hurt Sally and Adam, but they’ll get what’s coming to them.

Sally and Adam will reunite to take down the Newmans. With some help from Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), they’ll hit Victoria where it hurts. The Newmans and Genoa City better watch out because Sally and Adam will be back, stronger than ever.

