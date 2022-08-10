‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has become a primary focus on The Young and the Restless. Her relationship with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) sparked renewed interest in the character. Recently, the couple’s relationship ended with Adam dumping her. However, there may be good news on the horizon for Ally fans.

Sally Spectra and Adam Newman are far from over on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless couples, Sally and Adam weren’t spared from drama. After Adam was appointed the Newman Enterprises CEO, the pair were on track to become Genoa City’s next power couple. However, his tenure at the top was cut short by Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) return.

With Victoria back in charge, Adam worried that Sally would become collateral damage in his feud with his family. To protect Sally and her job, Adam broke up with her. Sally was devastated, and although she’s trying to move on, she’s not over Adam.

As for Adam, the split was hard on him, and he’s doing everything in his power to keep Sally at bay. It’s evident to fans that the couple isn’t over, and their reunion may happen sooner rather than later.

Ashland Locke’s death brings the couple closer

There’s a lot of drama occurring in the Newman family. The biggest story is the unexplained death of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). As fans know, Ashland was killed when he hit his head on the fireplace during a scuffle with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

Nick and Victoria stepped away for a few moments, giving Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) plenty of time to move Ashland’s body. Victor staged it, looking like Ashland died in a car crash; however, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) doesn’t believe it. Neither does Sally or Adam.

Adam believes there’s more to Ashland’s death than meets the eye, something his family wants hidden. Meanwhile, Sally’s suspicions are raised after learning of the events leading to Ashland’s car crash. Being the nosy person she is, Sally isn’t letting this story slip through her fingers. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sally’s ruthless side emerges as she tries to uncover the Newmans’ dirty little secret.

Sally Spectra and Adam Newman reunite while the Newmans crumble on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Ashland’s death is testing the Newmans, and it’s a matter of time before their secret is exposed. With Sally on the case, she could be the one to bring down the Newmans. Sally hasn’t always been in good graces with the Newmans. Thanks to their latest family feud, Sally lost Adam.

However, Sally will reunite with her beau when she helps him regain his CEO position. Sally saw how upset Adam was over being shafted by his family. He thought his hard work had paid off, and he’d finally earned his father’s trust. But he was a pawn in Victor’s game.

Sally believes it’s time the Newmans got what was coming to them. Sally’s report will do a lot of damage to the Newmans and their company. While it also means Sally’s job might be at risk, she doesn’t care; she’s doing this as justice for Adam.

Adam will step in to regain the throne with the Newman empire crumbling. He’ll have his supportive, redheaded queen by his side.

