‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Summer and Kyle’s Marital Bliss Won’t Last

Soap operas pride themselves in establishing conflict even where it’s unimaginable. Relationships in several soaps don’t always last, as they are often plagued with infidelity, scandal, or death. The Young and the Restless‘ Summer and Kyle have been through their fair share of ups and downs but have always emerged stronger than ever. However, their marital bliss may not last long.

Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott and Allison Lanier as Summer Newman | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Kyle and Summer finally had an onscreen wedding

Kyle and Summer have been in each other’s orbit since childhood, having grown up together. The pair first got married when Kyle’s on-again-off-again girlfriend Lola needed a liver transplant, and to get it, he had to marry Summer. Although the pair remained married, theirs was a doomed relationship because Kyle felt strongly for Lola.

Kyle and Summer enjoy a romantic getaway today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/jD8LKUDP7S — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 21, 2022

The marriage ended up crumbling, and Kyle and Summer went their separate ways. They reunited years later and pursued a relationship based on mutual emotions, but had to leave Genoa City when Summer got a job designing luxury handbags in Italy.

When they returned, Summer and Kyle revealed that they had gotten married off-screen in Italy, which angered fans. The pair have always been fan favorites, and many fans have been enamored by their journey and growth as a couple. Fans begged the show to give them a real wedding, and Y&R heeded the calls and announced that the fan-favorite couple would renew their vows with their loved ones present.

The pair finally exchanged vows again in front of their friends and family, but the ceremony was interrupted by Tucker McCall’s arrival. Summer and Kyle are currently enjoying their honeymoon and soaking up the experiences they never had during their time in Italy together.

Are Summer and Kyle too happy?

Soap operas thrive on scandal and drama. Many couples on soaps like Y&R have met a tragic fate, with some cheating on their spouses and others dying. In soap world, couples can’t always have a smooth, happy relationship for the sake of drama and mixing things up.

Summer and Kyle have so far exceeded all expectations. Their love has withstood the test of time, and they are one of the most beloved couples on the show, not to mention they are so in sync and are genuinely happy together.

Anytime the pair have a business idea, they always find an eager relative willing to fund the business to completion without much thought. Additionally, outside of Lola, the pair hasn’t faced any opposition from lovers, making them a solid couple, but are they in a fool’s paradise?

The couple has managed to stay out of the drama between their warring mothers, but that may not last long. Phyllis continues to push Diane’s boundaries and dig up dirt on her. This may end up pitting the fan-favorite duo against one another, and they may have to take sides in the feud.

Alternatively, Summer and Kyle may find themselves disagreeing over how to parent Harrison Locke. The duo loves Harrison, and Summer has become his second mother. However, they may find themselves fighting over how best to raise the child, especially if his mother, Tara Locke, were to return to town.

Fans think they’ve become boring

Looks like Phyllis isn't getting the reaction from Kyle and Summer that she wanted. ? #YR pic.twitter.com/IJFf8v42qd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2022

Y&R fans tune in for drama, and characters like Phyllis know how to serve it up hot. While fans have always loved that Summer and Kyle don’t engage in the feuds and drama in the city, they are now starting to view them as dull.

Most of the storylines surrounding the couple involve their mothers, and fans are tired of this. Some viewers have pleaded with the show to give Summer and Kyle interesting storylines outside of their parents instead of getting them to “keep the peace.”

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Really Want Kyle and Summer to Get a House