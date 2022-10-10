‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Summer and Sally Renew Their Feud

Like many of The Young and the Restless characters, Summer Newman’s (Allison Lanier) had her share of feuds. One of her most memorable rivalries was against Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Since Summer’s return to Genoa City, she’s had little interaction with Sally. But that will change.

The Young and the Restless star Allison Lanier as Summer Newman I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

What caused Summer Newman and Sally Spectra’s feud on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

When Sally arrived in Genoa City in November 2020, she rubbed Summer the wrong way. Sally’s brash attitude didn’t go over well with Summer, as the two worked together at Jabot. When Sally began dating Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Summer worried the redhead was using him to advance her career.

Fearing Jack was headed for heartache, Summer and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) began digging into Sally’s past. When Sally caught wind of the couple’s plan, she teamed with Kyle’s ex Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner). The women plotted to break up Summer and Kyle, then have Summer accept a job offer in Italy.

However, Sally and Tara’s scheme was exposed by Summer’s mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). After Sally’s misdeeds were exposed, she lost Jack and her job but quickly bounced back. Meanwhile, Kyle and Summer married and moved to Italy but recently returned to Genoa City.

The two women reignite their feud on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Since Summer returned to The Young and the Restless earlier this year, she hasn’t interacted much with Sally. Summer’s primary focus is on her husband Kyle, their family, and the Jabot and Marchetti merger. She doesn’t have time to bother with Sally and wants to leave everything in the past. However, Sally’s about to become part of Summer’s orbit again.

After being dumped by Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Sally moved on with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Summer’s dad. As reported by Soaps.com, last week, Sally and Nick decided to pursue their romance and went public at Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) nightclub opening. Adam and Noah already know about Sally and Nick’s relationship, and it won’t be long before everyone else finds out.

One person who won’t be happy is Summer. She’ll blow a gasket when she learns of Sally and Nick’s romance. While Summer’s tries to move on, old wounds will be reopened by Sally. Summer will remember the pain she felt from Sally’s scheme to split her and Kyle.

Summer will feel betrayed that her dad is dating her enemy. Nick knew how much heartache Summer endured at the hands of Sally, so it made no sense for him to be with Sally. Like Jack, Summer will question Sally’s motives with Nick, and it’ll have the women reigniting their rivalry.

Summer Newman plots to break up the couple

Sally and Nick knew their relationship would be complicated, and Summer’s disapproval will be a major issue. Summer will be upset over her dad’s new romance and seek to end it. Like Sally tried to do with her and Kyle, Summer will return the favor with Sally and Nick.

Nick’s fallen head over heels in love with Sally. He believes she’s changed, is a good person, and defends her against everyone. However, his opinion will change when Summer drops a huge bombshell.

Thanks to Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), Summer knows all of Sally’s dirty secrets, including faking an illness to keep Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). After the family’s ordeal of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) lying about dying, Nick won’t be so sympathetic toward Sally. The redhead will explain her reasons, but Nick won’t be as compassionate as Adam.

Nick’s a man about integrity and honesty, so learning of Sally’s lies will have him rethinking their relationship. Summer might get her wish of seeing the couple split. However, it’ll reawaken Sally’s bad girl side as she seeks revenge.

