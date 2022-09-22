‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Talia Double Crosses Nikki

The Young and the Restless leading lady Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is a woman who knows what she wants. Nikki’s primary focus is bringing down her arch nemesis Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), with the help of journalist Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales). However, Nikki might regret her decision to team with Talia.

The Young and the Restless stars Melody Thomas Scott, Natalie Morales, and Michelle Stafford I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Nikki Newman enlists Talia Morgan’s help on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Diane’s return has irked Nikki and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). The two women aren’t buying Diane’s redemption act and want to expose her for the schemer she is. To do so, they’re digging into Diane’s past in Los Angeles with the assistance of investigative reporter Talia.

Talia wrote a scathing expose on Diane’s return from the dead and promised more to come. However, Diane’s mystery accomplice put an end to the articles. Since they’ve hit a roadblock, the women must devise another way to expose Diane.

Nikki and Deacon – together again! ? Tune in to #YR and #BoldandBeautiful this week for an epic @CBS crossover! pic.twitter.com/PQTMlY8lJX — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 18, 2022

As reported by Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless will do a crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful with Nikki and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Deacon is Nikki’s ex, and he also helped Diane fake her death. If anybody knows Diane’s secrets, it’s Deacon. However, Nikki’s visit with Deacon takes an unexpected turn.

Talia Morgan turns the tables on Nikki Newman

Deacon isn’t the only person Nikki visits during her trip to California. The Newman matriarch meets with Talia to discuss the next step in their plan to expose Diane. Nikki tells Talia about Deacon’s information about Diane. During the women’s conversation, Nikki also speaks to Talia about her past with Deacon.

Later, when Nikki mentions Deacon wants to see her, Talia encourages her to go. While Talia’s actions might seem like she’s eager to dig up dirt on Diane, Nikki might become the target. After Talia’s article about Diane was halted, she needs juicy material. What better story than Nikki’s past affair with Deacon?

Talia has plenty of ammunition against Nikki, but she’ll hit the jackpot when she captures Nikki in a compromising position with Deacon.

What’s next for the Newman matriarch on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

It’s been a while since Nikki’s had an exciting storyline on The Young and the Restless. But her visit with Deacon has the chance to offer lots of dramatic fallout. If Talia writes an expose on Nikki and Deacon, it’ll create a scandal for the Newman family.

Today on #YR, Nikki receives a painful reminder about her past. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/3WOjZQC3n9 pic.twitter.com/G62yc6PGH5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 21, 2022

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) already has his hands full with covering up Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) death. Now, he has another scandal to take care of with Nikki and Deacon. Victor won’t be the only unhappy person; Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) was against her mother’s trip and will lash at her and Phyllis.

As the fallout from Nikki and Deacon’s meeting makes news, it’ll take a toll on the Newman matriarch. Nikki’s an alcoholic, and although she’s sober now, the latest scandal might have her hitting the bottle again.

