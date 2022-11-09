‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Taylor Jensen Could Ruin Diane’s Life

Diane Jenkins made a surprise return to Genoa City after years of being presumed dead. The Young and the Restless reportedly used an alias in the scripts for the actor Susan Walters to mask her identity. Like the actor, Walters’ character returned to the show under a fake name, Taylor Jensen. Speculation is that Taylor Jensen could now become Diane’s undoing.

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Diane Jenkins assumed another woman’s identity

Earlier this year, Jack Abbott kept receiving random texts from a person who claimed he had another grandchild by his estranged son, Keemo. The person seemed to know an awful lot about Jack’s life, history, and family, leading many fans to assume that it was one of Jack’s past acquaintances, possibly a lover.

True to the speculation, the mysterious person happened to be Diane Jenkins. The only issue was that Diane was presumed to be dead. Nikki Newman killed Diane after a prolonged rivalry while her on-again-off-again partner, Deacon Sharpe, delivered the fatal blow. The death was ruled as self-defense, and Nikki never went to prison for it.

The ultimate bad girl is BACK! ? Are you ready for it? #YR is new this week…don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/IYWMnNaCJh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 23, 2022

Diane’s return wasn’t exactly as honest as anyone would have imagined. She made her way into Keemo’s daughter Allie’s life by purchasing his house. The buyer [Diane] insisted on meeting Allie in person before finalizing the sale, indicating that there was more than she was letting on.

When she showed up, the woman who went by Taylor Jensen was a dead ringer for the very-dead Diane, prompting many to speculate who Taylor was. However, Diane said she found Taylor’s ID claiming that the woman was dead, and assumed her identity.

Who is Taylor Jensen? Fans have theories

Are they going to say she suffered amnesia for all those years after Nikki hit her with that rock and has been living as Taylor Jensen until she recently remembered her past life? — Alexis Dawn Fox ?❤?‍♀️???? (@Nekosmom) March 23, 2022

Soap operas defy the laws of real life and have been known to introduce twin plotlines in the past. Going by this theory, it makes sense to assume that Taylor could be Diane’s twin who died, and since Diane wanted to keep the fact that she was alive a secret, she may have taken up her sister’s identity. Or, Taylor Jensen could be her secret twin sister, now assuming the identity of the long-dead Diane.

However, some fans have other theories. One significant theory claims that Diane may have suffered from amnesia after her encounter with Nikki. Nikki hit her on the head with a rock, so Diane may have forgotten who she was and taken up another identity as Taylor.

Others on the SheKnows message board theorized that Diane had killed Taylor to take on her identity. Diane has a troubled past, and fans know her as a conniving vixen who would do anything to get what she wants.

The theory, therefore, makes sense considering she and Taylor are doppelgangers. She may have seen her chance at another life using Taylor’s identity. Others believe Taylor may be Diane’s middle name, while Jensen could be one of her previous husbands’ names.

Taylor Jensen could cause a lot of problems for Diane

Diane revealed her secrets…what will happen next? #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1EiuUGQNsh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2022

Suppose the theory of assumed identity or a secret twin were to hold any water, it means the real Taylor is out there, and Diane could be in more trouble than her everyday dust-up with Phyllis Summers and Nikki. Many people don’t know how to explain Diane’s return, and while some, like Kyle and Jack, have pushed the issue under the carpet, some, like Nikki, want to uncover the truth.

If Diane did become Taylor through illegal means, the real Taylor might show up in Genoa City to reclaim her identity. Diane has made several transactions under Taylor’s name, including purchasing a house in cash.

This may raise a red flag to Taylor, who may investigate and uncover Diane’s real identity and past. Taylor’s trip to Genoa City could possibly result in jail time for Diane for fraud and impersonation or skipping town, effectively ending her feud with Nikki and Phyllis, much to their satisfaction.

