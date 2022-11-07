‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Taylor Jensen’s Romantic Past Could Haunt Diane

After Diane’s shocking return to the show this March, The Young and the Restless viewers have eagerly watched the storyline unfold to see what happens next. Speculation about Diane and her romantic past from her time as Taylor Jensen has kept viewers in suspense.

A love entanglement is brewing between Jack Abbot, Diane, and a handsome new mystery man-Jeremy Stark set to shake things up in The Young and the Restless.

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Diane returns from the dead

Earlier in 2022, it came to light that Diane was the one who’d been texting Jack with mysterious messages informing him of the death of Keemo Volien Abbott (Philip Moon) and the existence of his long-lost granddaughter, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang), according to Fandom.

In a text sent soon after Jack left Los Angeles, she informed him that he shouldn’t have left and that she would help him get to know Allie. Under her alias Taylor Jensen, she visited Allie at her father Keemo’s house shortly after buying it. Immediately after she meets Jack and Allie at her new home, Jack learns from Diane that Deacon assisted her in staging her demise.

Today on #YR, Jack and Phyllis question Diane about her past. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/7YWbBHQtut pic.twitter.com/UsKZcsIdxg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 27, 2022

Could Jeremy Stark spell the end for Jack and Diane?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is determined to prove that Diane isn’t telling the truth about her romantic past with Jeremy Stark. While details are scarce, there are several possibilities as to what could have happened between Diane/Taylor and Jeremy.

The most popular theory is that she was having an affair with him at some point-a traitorous secret she could have been hiding from Jack for years!

Jack makes a confession to Ashley today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/n2nrEphr3u — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 25, 2022

What do we know about Jeremy Stark so far?

Jeremy Stark is on a mission to find Taylor Jenson/Diane, he will be coming to Genoa City looking for her, TV Season Spoilers reports. While it’s unclear if he will be aware that Diane is now using an alias or if he’ll assume she is still using her real name.

According to Jeremy, Diane set him up to take the fall and used him to embezzle and launder money for her. When Diane went back to Genoa City after 10 years of being away, it wasn’t clear if she was still in love with Jeremy or not, but it was clear that they were very much connected since they shared a secret past—the same secret past which could ruin both their lives if it ever came out.

Could Jeremy and Diane/Taylor be married?

Given the mystery surrounding these two, fans theorize that the duo could very well be married and that they’re secretly in cahoots trying to swindle the residents of Genoa City. If that’s the case, she must have had a good reason to do so. Did she have another secret she was hiding from Jack Abbott?

Jeremy is a wealthy and powerful man with a lot of influence. He will likely come looking for Diane to get answers about what happened between the two of them and why Diane would set him up.

Today on #YR, Diane makes a promise to Jack. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/U4EwL68bs4 pic.twitter.com/gBECsf5PTJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2022

Did Diane/Taylor murder Jeremy’s wife?

One popular theory suggests that Diane murdered Taylor Jensen and assumed her name, which wasn’t entirely the story Diane told.

We haven’t heard anything about Taylor Jensen’s romantic past during her LA hiatus, so there could be a lot of reasons why the producers have decided to bring it up — perhaps to throw fans off or connect Diane’s past with Jeremy with a potential future plotline.

Today on #YR, Diane makes a bold move with Jack. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/7lQvXisAqe pic.twitter.com/TcTgCvRUEb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 28, 2022

Could Jeremy and Diane/Taylor share a secret love child?

This is also a possibility, given that Diane and Jeremy had a secret relationship that might have led to her getting pregnant while they were dating. Therefore, there’s a chance that he wouldn’t know about the child until he confronted Diane about it.

With everything in limbo at the moment and with Diane at her breaking point, fans must wait with bated breath to see what transpires next.

