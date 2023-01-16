‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Will Sally Have an Abortion?

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has big decisions to make on The Young and the Restless. Sally’s life has become more complicated because of her pregnancy. As Sally’s pregnancy progresses, she’ll be forced to make a decision that will spark controversy.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Sally Spectra is in denial about her pregnancy on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The love triangle with Sally, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) becomes more complicated. Sally is pregnant and unsure of which brother is the baby’s father. Although she’s with Nick, Sally and Adam had one last fling a few weeks ago.

Although Sally hoped she wasn’t pregnant, a home test and a doctor’s visit confirmed her fears. Sally’s friend Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has been helpful with pregnancy advice and coming clean to Nick. Yet, Sally doesn’t want to think about her pregnancy.

But Sally won’t be in denial about her pregnancy any longer. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick learns of Sally’s pregnancy. Now that her secret’s out, the mom-to-be needs to decide what to do.

Sally Spectra contemplates an abortion

It won’t be long before Sally’s pregnancy spreads across Genoa City. When Adam hears the news, he’ll immediately question if he’s the baby’s father. This will add more fuel to Adam and Nick’s feud as they fight over Sally and her unborn baby.

Also, the Newman family, especially Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), won’t be pleased with the news. Victor blames Sally for the tension between Nick and Adam. The last thing Victor wants is for Sally to be forever connected to his family. He’ll suspect the pregnancy was her way to get the Newman fortune.

Aside from the Newman drama, the pregnancy may also throw a wrench in Sally’s career plans. After being fired from Newman Media, Sally was eager to start her own design business. Now her baby will take top priority in the ambitious businesswoman’s life.

Although Sally would love to be a mother, now is not the right time. She’ll make a heartwrenching decision that she thinks is best and have an abortion.

‘The Young and the Restless’ has told abortion storylines

Abortion is a taboo subject that soap operas aren’t afraid to tackle. Many soap operas, including All My Children, have tackled this controversial topic. In 1986, The Young and the Restless wrote an abortion storyline involving Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson).

Ashley was having an affair with Victor, whom she loved. However, Victor’s estranged wife, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), was a problem. When Victor learns Nikki’s sick, he breaks up with Ashley to return to her. Ashley then discovers she’s pregnant and secretly has an abortion.

Ashley’s abortion was one of the most emotional stories in the show’s history. Could they be repeating it with Sally?

The show is unpredictable with its storylines, and while Sally’s pregnancy seems like another who’s the daddy arc, it could go in another direction. Sally having an abortion would be a shock, and the fallout from her decision would be emotional. Hope would give outstanding performances as Sally contemplates her decision and comes to terms with the loss of her baby.