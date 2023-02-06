‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Will Sally Lose the Baby?

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is the next mom-to-be on The Young and the Restless. Like many Genoa City women, Sally’s pregnancy is complicated. Aside from the baby’s paternity, Sally’s health concerns may risk her and her baby’s life.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sally Spectra’s health sparks concerns on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Poor Sally can’t seem to catch a break. She lost her job at Newman Media, is in a love triangle with the Newman brothers, and is pregnant. However, Sally’s pregnancy is less than joyful. She doesn’t know whether Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) or Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the baby’s father.

But Sally’s problems keep piling. As reported by Soaps.com, on the Feb. 3 episode of The Young and the Restless, Sally revealed the doctor was worried about her high-blood pressure. The revelation has sparked concern for Sally and her unborn baby.

Too much stress causes Sally Spectra to lose the baby

Sally has enough to worry about with finding a job and figuring out how to raise her child. She’s taking steps to ease the situation when she gets a paternity test. Nick has promised to stick by Sally no matter what the tests say. But Adam might have something to say about that.

If Adam learns Sally’s pregnant with his baby, he’ll want to be part of the baby’s life. However, Nick will keep Adam from Sally and the baby. The tension between the Newman brothers will increase as they fight over Sally.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will rectify the situation. Victor feels Sally’s responsible and will do whatever it takes to remove her from the Newman family.

Sally’s stress will skyrocket with Adam and Nick fighting and Victor breathing down her neck. The constant stress will cause Sally’s blood pressure to rise and force her to be hospitalized. Despite attempts to remain calm, Sally’s mind is wrought with worry.

Her worrying and high-blood pressure will lead to tragedy when she miscarries.

Will ‘The Young and the Restless’ have her lose the baby?

The Young and the Restless tends to be predictable; however, Saly’s storyline has many scenarios. While many believe Sally will deliver the next Nemwn heir, the show could pull a shocking and sad twist. Although Sally would love to be a mom, now is not the right time. She’s been in constant denial and fretting about her future.

Nick and Sally play with fire today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/f9TYGyXXrp — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 16, 2022

If Sally loses the baby, that might mean the end of her love triangle with Adam and Nick. While a devastated Sally will push them away, both men will want to be there for her. Sally will throw herself into work to avoid her grief. While pretending she’s fine, she’ll break down when it finally dawns on her that the baby is gone.

Hope would undoubtedly put on gut-wrenching performances as Sally deals with her grief. Then there’s the question of what’s next for Sally’s future. Will she use her grief as a plot for revenge against the Newmans? Or will she seek comfort from Adam, sparking an Ally reunion?