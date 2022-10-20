‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Abby’s Marital Problems Lead to an Affair

The Young and the Restless young heroine Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), is unlucky in love. It appeared Abby had finally gotten her happily ever after when she married Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). But the couple’s marital problems could mean divorce for Chabby.

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway I Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Abby Newman and Chance Chancellor’s marriage is in trouble on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many of The Young and the Restless couples, Abby and Chance’s relationship is drama-filled. Their first year of marriage was tested by their attempt to start a family and Chance’s undercover mission that left him presumed dead. While Chance’s return was a happy occasion, his PTSD strained his marriage.

Although Chance got help, his and Abby’s problems are far from over. Chance’s work is a huge issue for Abby, who feels he cares more about his job than his family. Chance put his career on the line for Abby and the Newmans by agreeing to cover up Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) murder. While Chance did it for Abby’s sake, he questions his morals.

The strain in their marriage is growing bigger and taking a toll on Abby.

Having some fun for year 1! ? Happy first birthday to Dominic! ?? #YR pic.twitter.com/2ZGZCsx9Bd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 30, 2022

Abby Newman seeks comfort from another man

Despite their issues, Abby is determined to save her marriage. During the week of Oct. 24, she plans a romantic evening for her and Chance. However, the night doesn’t end well when Chance is called into work.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Abby seeks comfort from a close friend. Odds are that friend is Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), who is Abby’s baby daddy. Devon’s been a loyal pal to Abby and offers his support during this troubling time. However, Devon’s support for Abby may lead to the bedroom.

An affair leads to Chabby’s divorce on ‘The Young and the Restless’

With tension growing in their relationship, it’s a matter of time before Abby or Chance cheats. The show is already teasing a Chance and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) hook-up. While a moral guy like Chance cheating would be a huge twist, it might be Abby with the first betrayal.

Today on #YR, Devon surprises Abby and Chance, and Lauren takes matters into her own hands. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/ITDKck3OuM pic.twitter.com/M0a01eXCb0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 28, 2021

Abby is an emotional wreck, and with Devon as her main supporter, she might fall in love with him. Devon cares about Abby and is there when Chance isn’t. With Devon about to be a single man since Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) is leaving, Abby might be his new love interest.

An Abby and Devon romance has been teased for a while, and it could be happening soon. Their affair would be a juicy storyline as Chance faces his wife’s betrayal. The angst between Abby and Chance as she explains her actions will be excellent material.

Abby and Chance’s marriage might not survive her affair. With Abby choosing Devon over him, Chance will rebound with Chelsea or another single Genoa City lady.

