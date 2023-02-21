‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Comes Gunning for Victoria’s Job

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the family outcast on The Young and the Restless. While most of the family shuns Adam, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) isn’t giving up on his son. However, Victor’s quest to get Adam back at Newman Enterprises comes with a huge demand.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Adam Newman wants Victoria Newman’s job

Adam doesn’t have a good relationship with the Newman family, especially with his sister Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Tensions between the siblings increased last year in the battle of Newman Enterprises CEO. After Victoria quit to move to New York with Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), Victor appointed Adam as the new CEO.

However, Adam’s tenure lasted a week, then Victoria returned and was given her old job. Adam was furious over being tossed over and quit Newman Enterprises. He quickly found a new job at Jabot, much to Victor’s disappointment.

While Adam relished his new position at Jabot co-CEO, Victor and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) secretly plotted against him. However, their plan backfired when Adam revealed Kyle’s scheme to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Jack was furious over his son’s deception; however, he and Kyle were shocked when Adam decided to quit.

With Adam out at Jabot, Victor is ready to welcome his son back at Newman Enterprises. But Adam has a request for his father. As recapped by Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Adam wants Victoria’s job.

Victor Newman is in a tough bind on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam proves he’s a chip off the old block playing hardball. Although he wants to return to Newman Enterprises, he won’t settle for second best. He’s shown he can run the company but was never given a fair chance. He wants another opportunity to be CEO and show his father why he’s the best choice.

But Adam’s ultimatum puts Victor in a tough situation. Victoria is the Newman princess and always gets what she wants. She’s dedicated to the business and proves she’s worthy of being CEO. Yet, The Moustache disagrees with some of her decisions.

While Victor wants more than anything for Adam to return, will it come at Victoria’s expense?

Will Adam Newman get what he wants?

Usually, in these situations, Adam gets the short end of the stick. However, luck might be on his side. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victor keeps his promise.

Adam taking the CEO job from Victoria makes for compelling drama. Victoria will be angry at her father for choosing Adam over her. But The Moustache will defend his decision, especially after Victoria’s snafu on acquiring McCall Unlimited.

Victoria will vow that Adam and Victor won’t get away with this. Her quest for revenge might have her joining one of Newman Enterprises’ competitors. Meanwhile, Adam will make changes at Newman, and one of them might be rehiring Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Adam and his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) could be taking their feud over Sally into the boardroom.