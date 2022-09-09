‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Heartbroken as Sally Moves on With Nick

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) has undergone a tough time on The Young and the Restless. His latest problems center around his family and his love life. Although things are looking up for Adam, he’ll be dealt another heartache, this time from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Adam Newman wants to reunite with Sally Spectra

The past two months have been a whirlwind for Adam on The Young and the Restless. He was ecstatic when his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), appointed him CEO of Newman Enterprises. After much hard work, Adam was happy to earn his father’s trust. However, he was nothing but a pawn in Victor’s game.

When Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) returned, Victor quickly removed Adam as CEO and gave Victoria her job back. With Victoria in charge, Adam worried Sally would be affected by his sister’s reign of terror. To protect Sally’s job, Adam broke up with her.

Adam and Sally appreciation tweet ? #YR pic.twitter.com/efuGCIkK8L — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 14, 2022

Although Sally learned the real reason Adam dumped her, she’s still upset with how he treated her. The two are still in love, and Adam apologizes for his behavior. While Sally’s trying to move on, Adam might not be ready to let go. According to Soap Opera Spy, spoilers reveal Adam has a change of heart and might have something to do with Sally.

Sally Spectra gets hot and heavy with Nick Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam’s hope of reuniting with Sally will be thwarted by his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Sally and Nick have been working together, and fans have noticed the chemistry between the two. Nick has become more than Sally’s boss; he’s also her friend.

He defended her against Victoria and advised her on the Adam situation. The pair’s friendship takes an exciting turn next week. According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sally and Nick give in to temptation.

A heartbroken Adam Newman catches the couple in the act

Some of The Young and the Restless fans won’t like Sally and Nick hooking up. But their fling will provide plenty of drama, especially when Adam catches them together. Adam will experience a mixture of anger and sadness as seeing them together.

Adam’s been an emotional wreck because of the family drama, and Nick and Sally’s betrayal causes further pain. Nick going after Sally proves he has no regard for Adam’s feelings. In Adam’s opinion, Nick is like the other members of the Newman family.

Sally gives Nick the third degree today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/PyKZU1Frs3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 3, 2022

The Newmans won’t be pleased when Sally and Nick’s affair becomes public knowledge. Victor and Victoria demand Nick end things with Sally or suffer the consequences. As Nick chooses between his family and Sally, he may have more trouble looming.

Adam knows the truth about Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) murder. He still has evidence to incriminate his family. The show has been teasing Adam going back to the dark side. Sally and Nick’s fling might send him over the edge and seek revenge against his family.

