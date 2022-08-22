‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Joins the Competition – Sparks a Family Feud

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the black sheep on The Young and the Restless. As the son of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Adam’s struggled to fit in with his family. His past misdeeds haven’t won him any favors with his stepmother and half-siblings. His next move will undoubtedly create chaos for the Newmans.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless are up ahead.]

The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman I Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Adam Newman receives a tempting job offer

Poor Adam is always getting the short end of the stick on The Young and the Restless. After years of hard work and regaining his father’s trust, he was finally appointed CEO of Newman Enterprises. Yet, Adam’s tenure was short-lived when Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) returned.

Victor didn’t waste any time ousting Adam and giving Victoria her job back. Adam was pissed, and rightfully so. The family has cost him his job and his relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Adam receives an unexpected offer today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/jO3Lb5Pog9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 9, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam

While everyone’s going about their business, Adam is contemplating his next move. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, spoilers reveal that Adam receives an offer from his friend Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Jack wants Adam to come work with him as his new co-CEO at Jabot, an opportunity Adam can’t refuse.

Victor Newman disagrees with Adam Newman’s decision

Newman patriarch Victor has his hands full trying to cover up Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) murder. Aside from keeping the police off his trail, he’s also keeping a panicked Victoria and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) calm. As if Victor’s family problems weren’t already massive, he has to deal with Adam’s shocking business move.

Victor will blow a gasket when he learns Adam’s working at Jabot. The Moustache has always been about family, so he’ll feel betrayed by Adam’s decision. In Victor’s mind, he’s tried to make Adam feel welcomed, yet Adam keeps pushing everyone away.

However, Adam has every right to feel angry. Adam never felt like he fit in with the family, especially from Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). No matter how hard Adam changes, he’ll never be accepted. Something Victor proved clear when he threw him over for the CEO spot.

Another round of the Adam versus the Newmans feud is coming on The Young and the Restless. But they might not be the only family affected by this business move.

Jack and Kyle Abbott clash over their new employee on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam joining Jabot won’t only affect the Newmans, but also the Abbotts. While Jack is happy Adam’s working with him, some family members won’t be thrilled. One person, in particular, will be Jack’s son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Today on #YR, Victor puts Adam on notice. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/ZCrKRcG7T0 pic.twitter.com/74OGHf1HLj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 2, 2022

According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Kyle will question Jack’s motive in hiring Adam. Kyle has concerns about Adam, given his unsavory past. However, Jack’s stuck by Adam through thick and thin. He believes Adam deserves a second chance, and with his smart business sense, he’s what Jabot needs.

But will it be a decision Jack will regret? Adam and Kyle are bound to clash while working together, leading Jack to play peacemaker. Jack’s relationship with both men will be tested, but will he side with his son or friend?

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Adam Leaving?