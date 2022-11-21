‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Surprise Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will make a huge decision. Adam’s nursing a broken heart after his break up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Although Sally’s moving on, Adam’s not ready to let go, which is why he makes a grand romantic gesture.

The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Adam Newman proposes to Sally Spectra

Adam’s had plenty of love interests over the years, but Sally’s profoundly affected him. Like many Genoa City couples, Adam and Sally have their turmoil. When Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) regained her CEO position, Adam broke up with Sally so she could keep her job.

A heartbroken Sally quickly rebounded with Adam’s brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Adam’s jealousy didn’t take long to rear its ugly head. It’s evident that Adam and Sally are still in love, and his next move could mean a reunion.

According to Soap Hub, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam proposes to Sally.

Adam and Sally define their relationship today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/fc0Tjd7jsb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 18, 2022

Will Sally Spectra say ‘yes’ to Adam Newman’s proposal?

Adam’s proposal comes at an awkward time for Sally. She and Nick are in the middle of date night when Adam asks to speak to her privately. Sally’s ready to hear his repeated declarations of love, but she’s shocked when he proposes.

Adam’s question will further tug at Sally’s confused heart. A part of her will always love Adam, but she can’t get over the hurt he caused. With Nick, she feels safer and knows she can trust him not to break her heart.

What Sally and Adam had is in the past, and Nick is her future. But fate may deliver another twist.

Will the couple ever reunite on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Ally fans will be disappointed when Sally rejects Adam’s proposal. But they should give up hope on the couple. Like many couples, Adam and Sally will eventually reunite on The Young and the Restless, which may happen soon.

Adam notices a connection between Nick and Sally today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/5YIxFWIXJZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2022

Sally’s wish for a drama-free relationship won’t happen with Nick. Their romance will be tested by interference from his family. Of course, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) will pitch a fit. But Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) poses the biggest threat.

Victor hasn’t liked Sally since her scheme against Summer and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Now she’s causing more trouble for his family by pitting Adam and Nick against each other. The Moustache wants her out of their lives, and he’ll resort to dirty tactics.

Victor’s scheme might work in breaking up Sally Nd Nick. With Sally brokenhearted again, she’ll seek comfort from Adam. But will he take her back, or did Sally burn the bridge for an Ally reunion?