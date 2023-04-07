‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Apr. 10 – 14: Phyllis Expresses Regret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Apr. 10 through 14 reveal a tense week. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) second guesses her plan while her loved ones gather for her memorial. Here’s a glimpse at what to expect.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Phyllis Summers regrets her scheme with Jeremy Stark

Phyllis tends to act before she thinks. Her latest scheme with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) led her to faking her death and pining the crime on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Phyllis was gung ho about their plan, now she realizes she might have acted too hastily.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis expresses regrets. While Phyllis wants to call the whole thing off, Jeremy warns her that it’s imperative they stick with the plan. Phyllis’ regret will increase when she realizes teaming with Jeremy was a mistake. But it’s too late, Phyllis made her bed and she has to sleep in it.

Shocking news devastates Genoa City. ? #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XzSycuDWJc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 2, 2023

Daniel Romalotti wants vengeance

While Phyllis is in hiding, her family and loved ones are mourning her death. Emotions are running high with Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) blaming Diane for her mother’s death. Meanwhile, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) targets another suspect.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Daniel goes after Jeremy. Stark surprised everyone at the gala when he claimed he and Phyllis were married. Phyllis’ death so soon after her marriage to Jeremy is garnering suspicion, mostly from Daniel.

Daniel believes Jeremy is responsible for his mother’s death and wants justice. If nobody is going to arrest Jeremy, it’s time Daniel takes matters into his own hands. But will his quest for vengeance land him in hot water.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Victoria Newman and Nate Hastings play with fire

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) continue to heat up the Newman boardroom. Their working relationship is teetering on the verge of an affair. Their late-night kiss sparked feelings in both of them. While Victoria was intrigued about pursuing a romance with Nate, he made it clear he loves Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy).

Is the reward worth the risk? ? #YR Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/ecmpYvpySO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 26, 2023

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victoria and Nate’s continue to play with fire. Despite his best efforts, Nate might not be able to resist the temptation. It’s a matter of time before Victoria and Nate gave in, and their passion will heat up the office.

However, the couple might want to be cautious. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is hovering around plotting revenge against Victoria. If she catches Victoria and Nate together, this is the ammunition she needs to take down the Newman heiress. Perhaps she’ll have help with Nate’s jilted girlfriend Elena.