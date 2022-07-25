‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Ashland Dies, Another Newman Murder Cover-up Coming

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) time on the show ends. Since his debut in 2021, the powerful businessman has brought mystery and intrigue to the series. His marriage to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and his scheming made him someone fans loved to watch. Sadly, viewers won’t be seeing Ashland anymore.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal that Ashland Locke dies

Ashland had become the most hated person in Genoa City. After learning that he lied about having cancer, the Newmans and everyone in town shunned him. However, Ashland was determined to prove he could change. Victoria “forgave” her scheming husband, much to her family’s chagrin, and the couple moved to New York.

Yet, the couple’s reunion was brief when Victoria revealed this was part of a scam to retrieve her father’s $250 million. Ashland followed Victoria back to Genoa City, and it was apparent he wasn’t over his ex-wife. In the July 22 episode, Victoria was shocked when Ashland showed up at her house, begging for another chance. The two had a heated argument, and Ashland became angry when Victoria turned him down.

Luckily, Victoria’s brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) comes to her rescue, and the fallout leads to a tragic consequence. According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashland dies during a scuffle with Nick.

The Newmans participate in another murder cover-up on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Murder and the Newmans are two things that go hand in hand. Throughout the years, many family members have been involved in murder cover-ups. In 2018, Victoria’s abusive ex-husband J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill), was killed by Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) help the women bury the body.

Four years later, Victoria is in another cover-up involving another ex-husband. Victoria has help from her father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), this time. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Victor will do damage control in the fallout from Ashland’s death.

Victor will do anything to protect his family, including his precious daughter. While the Newmans are putting on a united front, their bond will be tested as questions about Ashland’s disappearance are raised.

Is Ashland Locke really dead?

While it appears Ashland is a goner, The Young and the Restless fans are skeptical of his demise. Like the J.T. cover-up, viewers believe that Ashland is alive and will return to terrorize the Newmans. One of the most significant clues he might still be alive is the disappearance of his body.

Victoria and Nick step outside to calm themselves while waiting for the police. When they return inside, they’re stunned to see Ashland’s body is gone. Speculation is that Victor had the body removed and is working on a plan to protect Victoria.

Another theory is that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) took the body. Adam is angry with his family and would love nothing more than sweet revenge. He could’ve taken the body to scare Victoria and will use Ashland’s death to gaslight her. Another possibility is Adam rescued Ashland and helped bring him back to life.

Whether Ashland is dead remains to be seen. However, the fallout from the incident will rock the Newman family and maybe bring them down once and for all.

