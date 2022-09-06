‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Billy and Adam Feud – Over Jabot

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) versus Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is a famous feud on The Young and the Restless. Their rivalry began in 2013 when Adam accidentally ran over and killed Billy’s daughter Delia Abbott (Sophie Pollono). Since then, tensions have increased between the men. Things are about to kick up a notch when Billy learns of Adam’s latest move.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless are up ahead.]

The Young and the Restless star Jason Thompson I Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Billy Abbott disagrees with Adam Newman’s career choice on ‘The Young and the Restless’

While Delia’s death is the main focus of Billy and Adam’s feud, other causes are also at fault. Adam’s scheming toward his family, including Billy’s ex-wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), has made him a town pariah. No matter how much Adam tries to better his life, Billy can’t let his grudge go.

Billy’s obsession with Adam consumes his everyday life, and he’ll blow a gasket at Adam’s latest move. Adam accepts Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) job offer as co-CEO of Jabot. As expected, not everyone is happy with Jabot’s newest employee. According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Billy confronts Jack about hiring Adam.

Today on #YR, Jack makes a shocking decision. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/nuaq1a5ub0 pic.twitter.com/oB74pQXVhF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam Joins the Competition – Sparks a Family Feud

Adam Newman’s motives are questioned

The thought of his rival joining the family company has Billy raving mad. Although he doesn’t work at Jabot anymore, it’s his legacy, and he cares about the company’s well-being. So that’s why Billy questions Jack’s intentions in hiring Adam.

Jack is stuck in the middle of Billy and Adam’s feud on The Young and the Restless. He understands Billy was devastated by Delia’s death, but what happened was an accident. Adam didn’t intentionally kill Delia, something Billy needs to get through his head.

Jack’s a friend and father figure to Adam. Although Adam’s made mistakes, Jack’s always stuck by his side. Adam’s paid for his crimes and deserves a second chance, something Billy’s been given plenty of times. After being cast aside by the Newmans, Jack’s ready to welcome Adam aboard, but will it be a decision he’ll regret?

Billy and everyone else will question Adam’s motive in joining Jabot. It wasn’t that long ago he was scheming to take down his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Could Adam be using Jabot in his plot against the Newmans? Or could he secretly plot to take over Jabot from Jack?

Billy Abbott tries to protect Jabot on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Adam’s job at Jabot will have him and Billy clashing on The Young and the Restless. Still skeptical over Adam’s intentions as co-CEO, Billy tries to protect his family’s company. To protect Jabot from Adam, Billy may return to the business. However, his decision won’t make his girlfriend Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) happy.

Lily is the CEO of Chancellor-Winters and Billy is the COO. Recently, Lily became frustrated with her beau because she felt he wasn’t focused on his job. Billy promised Lily he’d give his full attention to Chancellor-Winters. However, his sudden career switch might have him sleeping on the couch.

Billy’s quest to derail Adam may have him making a deal with the Devil. Victor isn’t happy when he learns of his son’s new career move. Since Victor likes to control his children’s lives, he’ll plot to destroy Adam’s job at Jabot to get him back at Newman. To do that, Victor might team up with enemy Billy, a decision that might backfire on both of them.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Billy Rekindles His Relationship With Chelsea