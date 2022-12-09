‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Dec. 12 – 16: Phyllis and Nikki’s Plan Backfires

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Dec. 12 through 16 reveal a week of confrontations. A lot is happening with feuding cousins and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) scheming. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

Phyllis and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will do anything to run Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town, including bringing in a dangerous criminal. As part of their plan, Phyllis lured Diane’s ex Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), to Genoa City. It didn’t take long for everyone to figure out that Jeremy’s arrival was connected to Phyllis. Now she and Nikki face the consequences of their actions.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) fears his wife’s safety and takes steps to protect her. Meanwhile, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) lays a guilt trip on the two women. Later he strikes a deal with someone; perhaps it’s with Jeremy to get him to leave. Or maybe he and Victor team up to protect their families.

A carefree Phyllis continues her plot against Diane, which backfires on her. According to Soaps Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Phyllis will be shocked by Summer Newman’s (Allison Lanier) betrayal.

Chelsea Lawson makes amends

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is slowly taking steps to get better. Thanks to a huge support system, and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), Chelsea is making breakthroughs in her therapy. According to Soap Opera Spy, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Chelsea will make amends with someone from her past.

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) focus on Chelsea hurts his relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). With Billy’s mind elsewhere, Lily will spend time with her ex-husband Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). Naturally, Billy’s jealousy will rear its ugly head leading to an argument between him and Daniel.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers hint that Nate Hastings and Devon Hamilton clash

There’s no love lost between cousins Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). After Nate tries to destroy Chancellor-Winters, Devon doesn’t want anything to do with his cousin. But the two men find themselves clashing again. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nate’s inquiry about Devon and Amanda Sinclair’s (Mishael Morgan) breakup angers his cousin.

Meanwhile, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) is uncertain of her future after her split with Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). Will she continue fighting for her marriage? Or will she realize it’s time to move on?

The Newmans’ romance drama

Noah Newman’s (Ror Gibson) blossoming romance with Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) was going fine until his ex Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) showed up. Audra’s arrival has opened up old wounds for Noah. This week he makes a confession to Allie, and odds are it has something to do with Audra. Whatever Noah has to say, it might not bode well for him and Allie.

Meanwhile, Noah’s father, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), is blinded by his love for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Even though Sally slept with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Nick forgave her and continues their relationship. But Nick might be having second thoughts after a stern warning from his mother, Nikki.