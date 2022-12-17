‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Dec. 19 – 23: Danny Returns Home for the Holidays

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Dec. 19 through 23 reveal a time for family reunions. Excitement is in the air as Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) returns, while Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) extends an olive branch. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Young and the Restless stars Michael Damian and Michael Graziadei I David Livingston/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reval Danny Romalotti returns

2022 has brought many surprising character returns, and more familiar faces appear in Genoa City. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Danny returns to celebrate Christmas with his loved ones. Danny’s arrival comes a month after his son Daniel Romalotti’s (Michael Graziadei) return.

Amazing time with filming @youngandrestlesscbs thanks to these two fabulous friends/stars @traceybregman1 @bethmaitlanddqb pic.twitter.com/EKutcJdxWm — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) December 7, 2022

The father and son will have much catching up to do, and Danny is bound to see his ex-wife Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Aside from Phyllis, Danny’s pals Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), and Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) will be surprised to see him. Danny’s return will bring some much need joy to Genoa City, and maybe he can serenade the town with some holiday music.

Victor Newman tries to make peace with his son

Many Genoa City families have been torn apart this year. The Newmans are one clan who have fractured relationships. Victor and his youngest son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), are estranged again. Adam decided to cut ties with his father after Victor took away his CEO position and gave it back to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Since then, things have been icy between father and son, especially since Adam jumped ship to Jabot. However, the holiday season may change that. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor asks Adam for a fresh start.

Will Adam continue to hold a grudge against his father? Or will he soften his attitude and give Victor a second chance?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Jeremy Stark causes trouble

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without drama in Genoa City. Jeremy Stark’s (James Hyde) arrival has the Abbots on edge. After Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) went into hiding, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) was left to protect his family. According to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jack and Jeremy have a showdown. The Jabot CEO might find getting rid of Jeremy is harder than he imagined.

⚠️ Diane is in danger! ⚠️ #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/7eo9b7hhzc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Phyllis’s celebration of driving Diane out of town has backfired. She’s become public enemy number one as Jack, and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) blame her for putting their lives in danger. Phyllis may learn that everyone was right as she spends time with the mysterious Mr. Stark.

Elsewhere in Genoa City

The holiday season is in full swing in Genoa City. Despite the drama that’s going on, Summer and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) want to make Christmas special. The duo may have something special for Diane, who receives an unexpected gift.

Chelsea and Adam call a truce for Christmas today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/5wELGDdqt0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 21, 2021

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will be overwhelmed when she receives an invitation from Adam. Her ex-husband might recommend they spend the holidays together as a family with their son Connor Newman (Judah Mackey). Meanwhile, Adam’s ex Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), makes holiday plans with her beau Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Since Sally isn’t welcomed at the Newman ranch, she and Nick may spend Christmas alone.

Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) holiday won’t be peaceful. First, Elena gives her boyfriend a warning, which may have to do with Nate’s feud with his cousin Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). But Elena may be in a feud with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver). Maybe Elena becomes jealous when Audra starts putting the moves on Nate.