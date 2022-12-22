‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Dec. 26 – 30: Victor Pits His Kids Against Each Other

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Dec. 26 through 30 hints at incoming drama for the New Year. A lot is happening with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) possibly causing a family feud. Here’s what to expect for next week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Victor Newman interferes in his kids’ lives

Victor may be retired from Newman Enterprises, but he’s finding new ways to stay busy. One of his favorite pastimes is interfering in his children’s lives. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers offers advice to his daughter Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Victoria recently made huge changes at Newman Enterprises, including hiring Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Although Victor trusts Victoria taking over his position as CEO, one must wonder if The Moustache is questioning his decision. While Victor dish out advice to Victoria, the strong-willed heiress won’t take it.

Meanwhile, Victor is trying to mend his broken relationship with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). He not only wants Adam back in the family, but also back at Newman Enterprises. Victor’s olive branch to Adam, might spell trouble for Victoria and her job.

Sally Spectra keeps a secret from Nick Newman

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is officially moving on from Adam with his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). As their relationship blossoms, Sally and Nick are learning more about each other. Honesty is a virtue Nick looks for in a woman, and Sally’s already told him about her fling with Adam. But she may find herself telling a lie to ehr new beau.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers, Sally will keep a secret from Nick. Could that secret be a pregnancy and uncertainty over the baby’s father? Or is there another secret from Sally’s time in Los Angeles that she doesn’t want Nick to know?

Whatever the secret, it’ll cause drama for Snick.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers hint Danny Romalotti and Christine Blair may reunite

Danny Romalotti’s (Michael Damian) return to Genoa City for the holidays is a welcome surprise. During his visit, Danny will run into his exes, including Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). But it’s his ex-wife Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) who captures his attention.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the couple shares a heartwarming moment as they reminisce about their past. Old feelings are bound to resurface, leading to speculation a reunion is coming. Although Christine is married to Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), she can’t ignore her love for Danny.

If the rock star stays in Genoa City, maybe he and Christine will rekindled their romance. If they do, it spells trouble for Paul, and for a jealous Phyllis.

Ashley Abbott is stunned by Tucker McCall’s bold move

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) continues with his secretive business plan involving Jabot. As part of his plan, he’s wooing his ex-wife Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Given the heartbreak she endured with Tucker in the past, Ashley is weary toward her ex-husband.

However, Tucker makes a bold move this week that catches Ashley off guard. Could their romantic reunion take a sultry turn when things become physical? Or will Tucker offer a business proposition that tests Ashley’s loyalty to her family?